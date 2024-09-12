|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|13 Sep 2024
|18 Sep 2024
|21 Sep 2024
|Andhra Sugars Ltd has informed BSE that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from September 18 2024 to September 21 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Payment of Dividend & 77th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on September 21 2024. The Andhra Sugars Limited had intimated the Exchange that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from 14-Sep-2024 to 21-Sep-2024. The Company has now informed the Exchange that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will now remain closed from 18-Sep-2024 to 21-Sep-2024 for the purpose of Dividend (As per NSE Announcement Dated on 12/09/2024)
