Andhra Sugars Ltd Cash Flow Statement

94.87
(-2.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Andhra Sugars Ltd

Andhra Sugars FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

138.57

203.25

147.64

159.65

Depreciation

-55.63

-56.49

-48.63

-44.2

Tax paid

-26.94

-13.1

-48.34

-39.14

Working capital

-55.71

123.16

53.61

-53.13

Other operating items

Operating

0.28

256.82

104.27

23.17

Capital expenditure

53.98

170.93

45.49

195.89

Free cash flow

54.26

427.75

149.76

219.06

Equity raised

1,975.31

1,701.18

1,596.35

1,387.09

Investing

58.21

-6.41

-122.48

150.75

Financing

334.78

430.62

282.41

420.88

Dividends paid

0

54.21

27.11

27.11

Net in cash

2,422.57

2,607.35

1,933.15

2,204.9

