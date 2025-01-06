Andhra Sugars Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
138.57
203.25
147.64
159.65
Depreciation
-55.63
-56.49
-48.63
-44.2
Tax paid
-26.94
-13.1
-48.34
-39.14
Working capital
-55.71
123.16
53.61
-53.13
Other operating items
Operating
0.28
256.82
104.27
23.17
Capital expenditure
53.98
170.93
45.49
195.89
Free cash flow
54.26
427.75
149.76
219.06
Equity raised
1,975.31
1,701.18
1,596.35
1,387.09
Investing
58.21
-6.41
-122.48
150.75
Financing
334.78
430.62
282.41
420.88
Dividends paid
0
54.21
27.11
27.11
Net in cash
2,422.57
2,607.35
1,933.15
2,204.9
