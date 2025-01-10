Andhra Sugars Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.11
27.11
27.11
27.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,286.82
1,261.6
1,245.7
1,094.61
Net Worth
1,313.93
1,288.71
1,272.81
1,121.72
Minority Interest
Debt
25.32
22.01
50.7
157.39
Deferred Tax Liability Net
81.56
83.62
85.14
89.33
Total Liabilities
1,420.81
1,394.34
1,408.65
1,368.44
Fixed Assets
952.53
886.87
733.43
714.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
136.65
142.39
274.66
286.68
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.8
4.47
4.27
4.23
Networking Capital
299.92
316.49
366.49
347.2
Inventories
339.05
330.76
359.93
346.25
Inventory Days
133.07
Sundry Debtors
122.19
159.09
165.99
133.64
Debtor Days
51.36
Other Current Assets
62.97
76.23
81.83
60.06
Sundry Creditors
-49.82
-45.82
-59.28
-49.01
Creditor Days
18.83
Other Current Liabilities
-174.47
-203.77
-181.98
-143.74
Cash
26.92
44.13
29.81
16.1
Total Assets
1,420.82
1,394.35
1,408.66
1,368.43
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.