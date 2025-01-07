iifl-logo-icon 1
Andhra Sugars Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

949.72

1,040.68

966.63

906.69

yoy growth (%)

-8.74

7.66

6.61

4.29

Raw materials

-319

-334.93

-342.29

-296.56

As % of sales

33.58

32.18

35.41

32.7

Employee costs

-119.94

-122.56

-101.21

-92.12

As % of sales

12.62

11.77

10.47

10.16

Other costs

-315.84

-322.82

-323.62

-312.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

33.25

31.02

33.47

34.45

Operating profit

194.93

260.35

199.48

205.62

OPM

20.52

25.01

20.63

22.67

Depreciation

-55.63

-56.49

-48.63

-44.2

Interest expense

-25.92

-27.62

-30

-24.3

Other income

25.19

27.02

26.79

22.54

Profit before tax

138.57

203.25

147.64

159.65

Taxes

-26.94

-13.1

-48.34

-39.14

Tax rate

-19.44

-6.44

-32.74

-24.51

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

111.62

190.15

99.29

120.51

Exceptional items

-9.53

0

0

0

Net profit

102.09

190.15

99.29

120.51

yoy growth (%)

-46.31

91.49

-17.6

159.73

NPM

10.74

18.27

10.27

13.29

