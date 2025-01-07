Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
949.72
1,040.68
966.63
906.69
yoy growth (%)
-8.74
7.66
6.61
4.29
Raw materials
-319
-334.93
-342.29
-296.56
As % of sales
33.58
32.18
35.41
32.7
Employee costs
-119.94
-122.56
-101.21
-92.12
As % of sales
12.62
11.77
10.47
10.16
Other costs
-315.84
-322.82
-323.62
-312.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
33.25
31.02
33.47
34.45
Operating profit
194.93
260.35
199.48
205.62
OPM
20.52
25.01
20.63
22.67
Depreciation
-55.63
-56.49
-48.63
-44.2
Interest expense
-25.92
-27.62
-30
-24.3
Other income
25.19
27.02
26.79
22.54
Profit before tax
138.57
203.25
147.64
159.65
Taxes
-26.94
-13.1
-48.34
-39.14
Tax rate
-19.44
-6.44
-32.74
-24.51
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
111.62
190.15
99.29
120.51
Exceptional items
-9.53
0
0
0
Net profit
102.09
190.15
99.29
120.51
yoy growth (%)
-46.31
91.49
-17.6
159.73
NPM
10.74
18.27
10.27
13.29
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.