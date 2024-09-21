|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|21 Sep 2024
|30 May 2024
|The Andhra Sugars Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. The Andhra Sugars Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 21, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/09/2024) Voting Results of the 77th AGM held on 21.09.2024 along with combined Scrutinizer Report for E-Voting & Poll (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.