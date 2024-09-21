The Andhra Sugars Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. The Andhra Sugars Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 21, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/09/2024) Voting Results of the 77th AGM held on 21.09.2024 along with combined Scrutinizer Report for E-Voting & Poll (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/09/2024)