Andhra Sugars Ltd Summary

Andhra Sugars Ltd., incorporated in 1947, is engaged in the manufacture and sale of sugar,Organic and Inorganic Chemcials.Edible & Non-Edible Vegetable Oils and Non-Conventional Power Generation at Tanuku, Kovvur, Guntur, Taduvai, Saggonda and Ramagiri in Andhra Pradesh. The Tanuku Plant manufactures 5000 TCD of Sugars and Taduvai plant 2500 TCD. Its by-product Molasses which is the raw material for Sugar is being produced @ 15 KL per day capacity in the initial stage in the Alcohol plant at Tanuku. Later this was increased to 30 KL per day.Bagasse is being used for Co-generation of Electricity.The Caustic Soda plant is having production capacity of about 112,000 MT per annum. The by-products for Caustic Soda plants are Hydrogen and Chlorine. The production capacities of Caustic Soda at Saggonda plant were increased from 100 TPD to 175 TPD to meet the future demand for Caustic Soda and other Chloro-alkali Industry products. Andhra Sugars also operates 2.025 MW Wind power at Ramagiri and a Co-generation power plant at Taduvai. Since the company owns 2 Caustic Soda plant where Electricity is the raw material along with salt,it is necessary to have access to power at economical costs.In 1994, the company came out with the second public issue of Rs. 11.30 lac. The company modernised the plant to incorporate the DCDA process in its sulphuric acid plant and commissioned an aspirin granulation plant built with indigenous technology. A sulphuric acid plant of 250 tpd was set up at the new chemical complex at Saggonda. It came out with a rights issue of NCDs to part-finance the project. In Feb, 2000 and Feb, 2001 the company as per its Letter of Offer redeemed the first and second installement of NCD. JOCIL, Andhra Farm Chemicals Corporation and Hindustan Allied Chemicals are the subsidiaries of the company. The Company purchased the assets of The West Godavari Co-operative Sugars Ltd., (WGCSL) Bhimadole, West Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh at a cost of Rs. 36 Crores during year 2004. The HTPB Plant was commissioned 2003-04. The crushing operations commenced at Sugar Unit III, Bhimadole Plant effective from 01.01.2005. The expansion of Caustic Soda Plant at Saggonda from 200 TPD to 350 TPD was commissioned on 17 March, 2005. Besides, the UH-25 Plant was commissioned on 19th March, 2005. The Company set up four Wind Generators of 1.65 MW each, supplied by NEG Micon, totalling to 6.60 MW at the Wind Farm located at Veeranam in Tirunelveli District of Tamil Nadu at an investment of Rs.38.60 Crores, which got commissioned during 2006. Further, the 350 TPD expanded capacity of the Caustic Soda Plant at Saggonda enabled the Company to increase production of Caustic Soda to cater to the increased market demand. A 300 TPD Sulphuric Acid Plant was installed at Saggonda during 2006. During 2007, the capacity of the Caustic Soda Plant at Saggonda was expanded to 400 TPD from 350 TPD. The Caustic Potash Plant was converted into an Energy Efficient Membrane Cell Technology. The capacity of Sodium Hypo Chlorite Plant at Kovvur expanded from 2 Tonnes per day chlorine to 10 Tonnes. A Potassium Carbonate Plant was set up at Tanuku costing Rs 5 Crores. The additional 50TPD capacity of Caustic Soda Plant at Saggonda came into operation during 2007-08. A 6000 TPA Monochloride Acetic Acid Plant was set up at Kovvur. The Poly Aluminium Chloride Plant commenced production in June, 2010. The Potassium Carbonate Plant at Tanuku commenced commercial production in March, 2010. During 2009-10, the Company established two more Wind Mills at Kundadam Village in Tamil Nadu in addition to the Wind Mills at Ramagiri in Ananthapur District of Andhra Pradesh and at the villages of Annaikulam and Kurichanpatti in Tirunelveli District of Tamil Nadu.In addition to Wind Mills established at Kundadam, Annaikulam, Kurichampatti and Surandai in Tamil Nadu and Ramagiri in Andhra Pradesh, 5 MW Wind Turbine Generators at 4 locations at Palladam in Coimbatore district were established. These new Turbine Generators were commissioned during 2011-12. A 80TPD Energy Efficient Caustic Soda Flaking Plant became operational at Saggonda during year 2012-13. Again, during 2013, a 40 TPD Hydrogen Peroxide Plant was set up at Saggonda. At Sugar Unit-III, Bhimadole, upgradation of 40 TPH Thermax Boiler and installation of new Sulphitation system, Sugar and Bagasse handling systems, 50 Ton Vacuum pan and various Steam economy measures viz. conversion of Quad as Quintuple Evaporator set, Seed Melters, Condensate Flash System, Tubular Heaters using V3 for syrup and scalding juice were taken up and commissioned during 2012-13.