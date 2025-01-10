To the members of

The Andhra Sugars Limited,

Tanuku Report on Standalone Financial Statements:

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of THE ANDHRA SUGARS LIMITED ("the company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "the Standalone financial statements") In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the accompanying financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and itsprofit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in theAuditors responsibility for the Audit of Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit matters are those matters that in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibilityand Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements:

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules issued there under and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order,2020("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2) As required by Section 143(3) of the Companies Act,2013 we report that:

a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013

e) on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31stMarch,2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31st March, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) with respect to the adequacy of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B", Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements;

g) With respect to Managerial Remuneration to be included in the Auditors report under Section 197(16) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014,as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements - Refer Note 31& 32 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. As stated in Note 12(2) to the Standalone financial statements (a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 as applicable.

(b) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed50 percent dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Thedividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares..Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail featurebeing tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For Brahmayya & Co Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No:000513S Place: Tanuku (T.V.Ramana) Date:30th May 2024 Partner Membership No: 200523 UDIN:24200523BKBFQG6206

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 of our ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section to the Members of The Andhra Sugars Limited of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets

a. (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) the company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

b. The Property, Plant and Equipment and Right-of-use assets are physically verified by the management annually, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

c. Based on our examination of the property tax receipts, lease agreements for land, and registered sale deed/transfer deed/conveyance deed in respect of Free hold lands on which buildingswere constructed, provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of self-constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date except the following (Refer note No. 3of Standalone Financial Statements)

Description of property Gross carrying value Held in name of Whether pro- moter, director or their relative or employee Period Held Reason for not being held in the name if company Land (Plot no. 20, JNPC, Parawada- Visakhapatnam) Rs.2096.07 lakhs -- No 2009 to till date Agreement for sale was executed in favour of the Company on 28thMarch 2009. However, final reg- istration will be done on successful completion of the project.

d. The company has not revalued any Property, Plant & Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year and hence reporting under this clause is not applicable to that extent.

e. No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at31st March 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us the inventory has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals.During such verification the discrepancies noticed as compared to book records have been properly dealt with in the books of account. The discrepancies in each class of inventory does not exceed 10% of aggregate of each class of inventory.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs.5 crore, in aggregate from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and the quarterly returns filed by the company with the bankers aregenerally in agreement with the books of accounts.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not provided any guarantee or security, not made investmentsand not granted any secured loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited liability partnerships or any other parties. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(a), 3(iii)(b), 3(iii)(c), 3(iii)(d), 3(iii)(e) & 3(iii)(f) of the said order are not applicable for the year under report.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not granted any loans, guarantees and security in accordance with the provisions of section 185 of the Companies Act 2013. The company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act 2013, in respect of loans and investments made by the company.

(v) In our opinion the company has complied with the provisions of section 73 to 76 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 with regard to the deposits accepted from the publicand amounts which are deemed to be deposits of Rs. 39.21 Lakhs. According to the information furnished to us, no Order has been passed on the company by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal for non-compliance with the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act 2013.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account and records maintained by the company at its Sugar units, Caustic Soda division, Caustic Potash division, Sulphuric acid divisions, Superphosphate division, Aspirin division, UH-25/MMH division and Rectified Spirit of Distillery division pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of Cost Records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and we are of the opinion that prima faciethe prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, in our opinion, the Company is regular in depositing with the appropriate authorities, the undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Sales tax, Service Tax,Customs duty, Excise Duty, Value added Tax,Cess and otherstatutory dues applicable to it with appropriate authorities; and According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Customs duty, Excise Duty, Value added Tax,Cess and other statutory dues applicable to it were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, except

Sl. No. Name of the statute Period Amount (Rs. In lakhs) Remarks 1 Andhra Pradesh State Excise Act Upto August 1976 3.58 (Establishment charges) Pending receipt of demand by the Company 2 Andhra Pradesh State Excise Act August 1976 to March 2023 20.46 (Interest on above) Pending receipt of demand by the Company

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Customs duty, Excise Duty, Value added Tax,Cess and other statutory dues applicable to itas at 31st March 2024, that have been disputed by the company, and hence, were not remitted to the concerned authorities at the date of the Balance Sheet under report, except the dues mentioned hereunder

Sl. No. Name of the statute Nature of dues Period Amount (Rs. In lakhs) Forum where the dispute is pending 1 Water (Prevention and control of Pollution Cess Act, 1977) Cess 01-04-78 to 1990-91 0.50 Appellate Committee the Govt. of A.P 2 Sales Tax laws in different states Sales Tax 2009-10 to 2017-18 127.22 Different Appellate Authorities 3 Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 2017-18 & 2018-19 249.70 Appellate Joint Commissioner, Vijayawada 4 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2017-18 to 2019-20 32.73 Commissioner of Income Tax, Appeals 5 Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 2004-05 to 2017-18 798.27 Different Departmental Appellate Authorities 6 Building and Other Construction workers (Regulation of Employ- ment and conditions of Service), Act 1996 Labour Cess From 2002 to 2024 276.66 Writ petition filed before Honble AP High Court

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Hence, reporting under clause 3(viii) is not applicable.

(ix) (a)According to the records of the company examined by us, and the information and explanations given to us, there were no defaults in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year under report.

(b) The company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The Company has not raised any new term loans during the year. Also, there are no term loans outstanding at the beginning of the year.Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associate or joint venture. Hence, the reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the company and nofraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and up to the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xii) The company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) In our opinion during the year the company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors, and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) ad (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 and accordingly reporting under 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii)There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) There are no ongoing projects, and hence no unspent amount required to be transferred to special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section 6 of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013.

For Brahmayya & Co Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No:000513S Place: Tanuku Date : 30th May 2024 (T.V.Ramana) Partner Membership No: 200523 UDIN:24200523BKBFQG6206

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of The Andhra Sugars Limited of even date) Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of The Andhra Sugars Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference tofinancial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.