SectorChemicals
Open₹44
Prev. Close₹44.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.32
Day's High₹44
Day's Low₹44
52 Week's High₹75.45
52 Week's Low₹27.4
Book Value₹5.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)56.24
P/E733.33
EPS0.06
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.78
12.78
12.78
12.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.29
-6.36
-7.5
2.11
Net Worth
6.49
6.42
5.28
14.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
26.46
28.58
32.35
25.55
yoy growth (%)
-7.38
-11.66
26.59
-27.03
Raw materials
-15.81
-20.57
-10.62
-6.67
As % of sales
59.74
71.97
32.83
26.1
Employee costs
-3.81
-5.23
-5.59
-4.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-3.34
-12.12
0.05
2.1
Depreciation
-1.8
-1.74
-1.62
-1.27
Tax paid
-0.16
2.14
0
-0.4
Working capital
3.02
-9.15
4.74
-3.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.38
-11.66
26.59
-27.03
Op profit growth
-93.36
-560.56
-42.86
-65.82
EBIT growth
-80.61
-1,348.95
-67.37
-72.24
Net profit growth
-71.94
-15,969.16
-96.48
-70.61
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Sunil H Pophale
Whole-time Director
Meena S Pophale
Independent Director
Ravindra K Paranjpe
Independent Director
Prasanna P Rege
Independent Director
Uttara A Kher
Whole-time Director
Pramod W Gajare
Summary
Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Limited was incorporated on February 23, 2009 and prior to incorporation of the Company, Fem Care Pharma Ltd was promoted by the promoter Mr. Sunil Haripant Pophale which was later taken over by Dabur India Limited in 2009. Mr. Sunil Haripant Pophale sold his stake in Fem Care Pharma Ltd to Dabur India Limited and as per the terms and condition of the Division Transfer Agreement dated May 07, 2009 the Speciality Chemical Division of Fem Care Pharma Limited was transferred to the Company as a going concern. After the above transfer, the Company is running the Speciality chemical division under the leadership of the Promoter, Mr. Sunil Haripant Pophale.In 2010, the Company started API manufacturing. In January-2011, Company started a Trading Business of Nutraceutical / Health Supplementary Products which was later discontinued effective from April 01, 2013.In May 2017, the Company made an Initial Public Offer of 34,44,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 14.46 Crores, comprising a Fresh Issue of 6,89,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs. 2.89 Crores and 27,55,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs. 11.57 Crores. The Company is globally active, Indian chemical producer, focused on organic chemicals and custom synthesis and primarily engaged in manufacturing of Speciality chemicals, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, intermediate and personal care products. The Company is also ISO 9001:2015 certified company by Quality Systems Zurich. T
The Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹44 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd is ₹56.24 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd is 733.33 and 8.67 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd is ₹27.4 and ₹75.45 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.04%, 3 Years at 17.39%, 1 Year at 5.14%, 6 Month at -18.59%, 3 Month at -12.61% and 1 Month at -10.20%.
