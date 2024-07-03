iifl-logo-icon 1
Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd Share Price

44
(-1.23%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open44
  • Day's High44
  • 52 Wk High75.45
  • Prev. Close44.55
  • Day's Low44
  • 52 Wk Low 27.4
  • Turnover (lac)1.32
  • P/E733.33
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value5.08
  • EPS0.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)56.24
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

44

Prev. Close

44.55

Turnover(Lac.)

1.32

Day's High

44

Day's Low

44

52 Week's High

75.45

52 Week's Low

27.4

Book Value

5.08

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

56.24

P/E

733.33

EPS

0.06

Divi. Yield

0

Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.94%

Non-Promoter- 30.05%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.78

12.78

12.78

12.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.29

-6.36

-7.5

2.11

Net Worth

6.49

6.42

5.28

14.89

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

26.46

28.58

32.35

25.55

yoy growth (%)

-7.38

-11.66

26.59

-27.03

Raw materials

-15.81

-20.57

-10.62

-6.67

As % of sales

59.74

71.97

32.83

26.1

Employee costs

-3.81

-5.23

-5.59

-4.46

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-3.34

-12.12

0.05

2.1

Depreciation

-1.8

-1.74

-1.62

-1.27

Tax paid

-0.16

2.14

0

-0.4

Working capital

3.02

-9.15

4.74

-3.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.38

-11.66

26.59

-27.03

Op profit growth

-93.36

-560.56

-42.86

-65.82

EBIT growth

-80.61

-1,348.95

-67.37

-72.24

Net profit growth

-71.94

-15,969.16

-96.48

-70.61

No Record Found

Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Sunil H Pophale

Whole-time Director

Meena S Pophale

Independent Director

Ravindra K Paranjpe

Independent Director

Prasanna P Rege

Independent Director

Uttara A Kher

Whole-time Director

Pramod W Gajare

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Limited was incorporated on February 23, 2009 and prior to incorporation of the Company, Fem Care Pharma Ltd was promoted by the promoter Mr. Sunil Haripant Pophale which was later taken over by Dabur India Limited in 2009. Mr. Sunil Haripant Pophale sold his stake in Fem Care Pharma Ltd to Dabur India Limited and as per the terms and condition of the Division Transfer Agreement dated May 07, 2009 the Speciality Chemical Division of Fem Care Pharma Limited was transferred to the Company as a going concern. After the above transfer, the Company is running the Speciality chemical division under the leadership of the Promoter, Mr. Sunil Haripant Pophale.In 2010, the Company started API manufacturing. In January-2011, Company started a Trading Business of Nutraceutical / Health Supplementary Products which was later discontinued effective from April 01, 2013.In May 2017, the Company made an Initial Public Offer of 34,44,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 14.46 Crores, comprising a Fresh Issue of 6,89,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs. 2.89 Crores and 27,55,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs. 11.57 Crores. The Company is globally active, Indian chemical producer, focused on organic chemicals and custom synthesis and primarily engaged in manufacturing of Speciality chemicals, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, intermediate and personal care products. The Company is also ISO 9001:2015 certified company by Quality Systems Zurich. T
Company FAQs

What is the Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹44 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd is ₹56.24 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd is 733.33 and 8.67 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd is ₹27.4 and ₹75.45 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd?

Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.04%, 3 Years at 17.39%, 1 Year at 5.14%, 6 Month at -18.59%, 3 Month at -12.61% and 1 Month at -10.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.95 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.05 %

