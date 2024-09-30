Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 30, 2024. Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024) Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/10/2024)