Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

44
(-1.23%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-3.34

-12.12

0.05

2.1

Depreciation

-1.8

-1.74

-1.62

-1.27

Tax paid

-0.16

2.14

0

-0.4

Working capital

3.02

-9.15

4.74

-3.05

Other operating items

Operating

-2.3

-20.87

3.17

-2.61

Capital expenditure

2.58

0.82

7.85

3.56

Free cash flow

0.27

-20.04

11.02

0.94

Equity raised

9.74

29.4

29.27

24.94

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

11.42

9.95

14.02

-3.06

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

21.43

19.3

54.32

22.82

