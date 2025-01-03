Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-3.34
-12.12
0.05
2.1
Depreciation
-1.8
-1.74
-1.62
-1.27
Tax paid
-0.16
2.14
0
-0.4
Working capital
3.02
-9.15
4.74
-3.05
Other operating items
Operating
-2.3
-20.87
3.17
-2.61
Capital expenditure
2.58
0.82
7.85
3.56
Free cash flow
0.27
-20.04
11.02
0.94
Equity raised
9.74
29.4
29.27
24.94
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
11.42
9.95
14.02
-3.06
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
21.43
19.3
54.32
22.82
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.