Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
26.46
28.58
32.35
25.55
yoy growth (%)
-7.38
-11.66
26.59
-27.03
Raw materials
-15.81
-20.57
-10.62
-6.67
As % of sales
59.74
71.97
32.83
26.1
Employee costs
-3.81
-5.23
-5.59
-4.46
As % of sales
14.4
18.31
17.3
17.47
Other costs
-7.46
-12.12
-14.1
-10.86
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.19
42.42
43.57
42.51
Operating profit
-0.62
-9.35
2.03
3.55
OPM
-2.34
-32.71
6.27
13.9
Depreciation
-1.8
-1.74
-1.62
-1.27
Interest expense
-1.23
-1.26
-0.81
-0.55
Other income
0.32
0.23
0.46
0.38
Profit before tax
-3.34
-12.12
0.05
2.1
Taxes
-0.16
2.14
0
-0.4
Tax rate
5.06
-17.68
17.22
-19.16
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.51
-9.98
0.06
1.7
Exceptional items
0.75
0.14
0
0.06
Net profit
-2.76
-9.83
0.06
1.76
yoy growth (%)
-71.94
-15,969.16
-96.48
-70.61
NPM
-10.42
-34.42
0.19
6.9
