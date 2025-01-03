iifl-logo-icon 1
Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

44
(-1.23%)
Jan 3, 2025

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

26.46

28.58

32.35

25.55

yoy growth (%)

-7.38

-11.66

26.59

-27.03

Raw materials

-15.81

-20.57

-10.62

-6.67

As % of sales

59.74

71.97

32.83

26.1

Employee costs

-3.81

-5.23

-5.59

-4.46

As % of sales

14.4

18.31

17.3

17.47

Other costs

-7.46

-12.12

-14.1

-10.86

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.19

42.42

43.57

42.51

Operating profit

-0.62

-9.35

2.03

3.55

OPM

-2.34

-32.71

6.27

13.9

Depreciation

-1.8

-1.74

-1.62

-1.27

Interest expense

-1.23

-1.26

-0.81

-0.55

Other income

0.32

0.23

0.46

0.38

Profit before tax

-3.34

-12.12

0.05

2.1

Taxes

-0.16

2.14

0

-0.4

Tax rate

5.06

-17.68

17.22

-19.16

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.51

-9.98

0.06

1.7

Exceptional items

0.75

0.14

0

0.06

Net profit

-2.76

-9.83

0.06

1.76

yoy growth (%)

-71.94

-15,969.16

-96.48

-70.61

NPM

-10.42

-34.42

0.19

6.9

