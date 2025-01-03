Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd Management Discussions

Industry Structure and Development

Your company (APIs),is engaged Personalin manufacture Care Products andof Organic Speciality Chemicals, Intermediates, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Chemicals. We have emerged as one of the major sources for chemical intermediates in India.

Opportunities & Threats

Your company is in the industry since last 14 years. It has a very high degree of operating synergy, economies of scale and high- quality standards. The products of your company have diverse uses and applications in several industries ranging from pharmaceutical, agro-chemicals and personal cares.

The Company is having a good clientele base, which is well diversified over the world. Considering the market situation, global companies have chosen Indian Manufacturers as compared to Chinese companies due to better documentation, reliability and quality product supply from India which has resulted in providing growth opportunities. Your Company is WHO-GMP certified company.

Segment/ Product Wise Performance

Your company is engaged in manufacturing of Organic Chemical, Intermediates, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (APIs), Personal Care Products and Speciality Chemicals, which is considered as a single segment.

The Company is making all the possible efforts for increasing turnover and profits from year to year by developing new products. The total revenue from the operations for the year ended March 31, 2023 amounts to Rs. 4,367.87 Lakhs as against Rs. 2,144.94 Lakhs in the previous financial year.

YourMarket companyand Outlook has healthy order book position. The Companys R&D programs are focused on new products development & successfully added a range of products in its basket. The newly developed products will contribute a significant growth in revenue in coming years and has also started contributing which can be seen in the growth chart of the Company.

A better product mix, operational efficiency and stringent control on the cost have contributed towards increasing productivity, production and operating margins.

The Company continued to focus on cost control at every level to improve the operational efficiency which along with the increased operating level and upward revision of product prices is expected to improve the margin. Continuous efforts are being made for efficient energy and raw material consumption. The rate of flow of orders is encouraging. Production facilities are realigned to meet the demand. Your company, barring unforeseen circumstances, expects to further improve the turnover and performance. Increasing working capital is vital towards substantial growth in the coming years. Recently the Company has installed greener technologies like briquette fired boilers to save fuel costs, the positive effect of which will be reflected in the coming financial years.

Risks and Concerns

Extreme volatility of exchange rate of rupee against US dollar is having significant impact on Raw Material cost of the Company. Approximately 35% of its raw materials are imported from other countries. However, the company has managed to mitigate the risk to a great extent through exports.

Internal Control Systems and their Adequacy

The Company has an adequate Internal Control System commensurate with the size and nature of its business. The preparation, designing and documentation of Policy on Internal Financial Control have been finalized and implemented which is being reviewed periodically and modified suitably to ensure controls. The Internal Audit functions are carried out by a separate firm of Chartered Accountants. This is supplemented through an extensive Internal Audit Programme and periodic review by Management and Audit Committee.

Discussion on Financial Performance with respect to operational performance

The total revenue from the operations for the year ended March 31, 2023 increased to Rs. 4,367.86 Lakhs as against Rs. 2,144.94 Lakhs in the previous financial year 2021-22. The revenue increased in the current financial year as compared to the previous financial year, the Company has earned a profit of Rs. 114.72 Lakhs in year ended March 31, 2023 as compare to a loss of Rs. 966.70 lakhs in the previous financial year. The Company has taken continuous efforts to reduce consumptions and to get maximum yield from its products and effective cost control and cost cuttings measures were also being implemented. The Company is confident that the newly developed products will contribute towards a significant growth in revenue in coming years.

Human Resources

Human Resources are always the most important and valuable asset to the Company. The Company has 72 permanent employees as on 31st March, 2023 at factory and office level. Human Resource, Quality Control and Quality Assurance Department had arranged a number of training programs on cGMP, Safety Awareness. Apart from these internal training programs, employees are also sent for training/seminars on regular basis for upgrading their knowledge and skill level. Your company believes in investing in people to develop and expand their capability. The Company has been able to create a favorable work environment that motivates performance, customer focus and innovation VSCLs strategies are based, inter alia, on processes of continuous learning and improvement.

Key Financial Ratios

Particulars of Ratio 31.03.2023 31.03.2022 Debt Turnover 7.81 11.52 Inventory Turnover 3.07 2.19 Interest Coverage Ratio 1.78 -5.11 Current Ratio 0.87 0.73 Debt Equity Ratio 4.19 4.62 Operating Profit Margin (%) 6.00 -37.46 Net Profit Margin (%) 2.63 -44.79

Return on Net Worth

The return on net worth has increased to 17.85% as against (181. 65%) in the previous year due to increase in profits of the Company.

Cautionary Statement

Statements in the Management Discussion & Analysis Report describing the Companys expectations, opinion, and predictions may please be considered as "forward looking statements" only. Actual results could differ from those expressed or implied. Companys operations should be viewed in light of changes in market conditions, prices of raw materials, economic developments in the country and such other factors.

For and on behalf of the Board Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Limited