VADIVARHE SPECIALITY CHEMICALS LIMITED

FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2022-23

To,

The Members,

Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Limited

Gat No. 204, Vadivarhe, Igatpuri 422 403

Your Directors are hereby presenting the 14th Directors Report of the Company together with the Audited Statement of Accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023.

1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS & RESULTS:

Financial Results

The Companys financial performance during the year ended 31st March, 2023 as compared to the previous financial year, is summarized as below:

(Rs. in Lacs)

Particulars For the financial year ended 31st March, 2023 For the financial year ended 31st March, 2022 Income 4,440.29 2,186.25 Less: Expenses 4,362.88 3,172.55 Prior Period Income - - Profit before exceptional and extraordinary items and tax 77.41 (986.31) Exception Income 37.31 25.53 Exception expenditure - - Profit/ (Loss) before tax 114.72 (960.78) Less: Provision for tax - - Deferred Tax Expense/(Benefits) - - MAT Credit entitlement - - MAT Credit Utilized - - Income Tax of earlier years w/off - - Profit after Tax 114.72 (960.78) APPROPRIATION Interim Dividend - - Final Dividend - - Tax on distribution of dividend - - Transfer of General Reserve - - Balance carried to Balance sheet 114.72 (960.78)

2. TRANSFER TO RESERVES

The Company has not transferred any amount to General Reserve.

3. OPERATIONS

This is the Fourteenth year of operation, and your Company has achieved sales of Rs. 4,440.29 Lacs and had earned a Profit of Rs. 114.72 Lacs as compared to previous years sales Rs. 2,186.25 Lacs and loss of Rs. 960.77.

4. NATURE OF BUSINESS

The Company continues to be engaged in the activities pertaining to manufacturing of all types of Organic Chemicals, Inorganic Chemicals, Bio-Chemicals, Bulk Drugs, Drug Intermediaries and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and to provide related services.

There has been no change in the nature of business of the Company during the year under review.

5. REVIEW OF BUSINESS OPERATIONS AND FUTURE PROSPECTS

Your Directors wish to present the details of Business operations done during the year under review:

a. Production and Profitability

The Company is taking efforts to increase its productivity by making an optimum use of its production capacity, developing new products to fetch more revenue and minimization of the cost of production.

b. Marketing and Market environment

No significant changes in Market environment in API and Intermediates.

c. Future Prospects including constraints due to Government policies

There are no significant changes in Government policies in API and Intermediates.

6. DIVIDEND

Considering the proposed future expansion plans and to conserve the profits your directors have not recommended any dividend for the financial year under review and same is being transferred to reserves.

7. UNPAID DIVIDEND & IEPF

Pursuant Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 ("the IEPF Rules"), all to the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the IEPF unpaid or unclaimed dividends are required to be transferred by the Company to the IEPF; established by the Government of India, after completion of seven years. Further, according to the IEPF Rules, the shares on which dividend has not been paid or claimed by the shareholders for seven consecutive years or more shall also be transferred to the demat account of the IEPF Authority.

However, your Company did not have any funds lying unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years in Unpaid Dividend Account. Therefore, there were no" funds which were required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection fund ( IEPF").

8. REPORT ON PERFORMANCE OF SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURE COMPANIES

During the year under review, the Company does not have any Subsidiary / Associate / Joint Venture Company.

9. DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted or renewed any amount falling within the purview of provisions of Section 73 of the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014 during the year under review. Hence, the requirement for furnishing of details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act or the details of deposits which are not in compliance with the Chapter V of the Act is not applicable.

10. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENT WITH RELATED PARTIES

All materially significant transactions/contracts/arrangements entered into by the Company with related party(ies) as defined under the provisions of Section 2(76) of the Companies Act, 2013, during the financial year under review are furnished in Form AOC-2 which is annexed to this report as "ANNEXURE I" as per the provisions of section 188(1) of the Act.

All the related party transactions were placed before the Audit Committee for approval, wherever applicable. Prior omnibus approval is also obtained from the Audit Committee for the related party transactions which cannot be foreseen and accordingly, the required disclosures are made to the Committee on quarterly basis for its approval.

Further, all related party transactions are mentioned in the notes to the accounts. The Directors draw attention of the members to the Notes to the financial statements which sets out the disclosure for related party transactions.

11. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN

EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The operations of the Company are not energy intensive. However, adequate measures for conservation of energy, usage of alternate sources of energy and investments for energy conservation, wherever required have been taken. The company makes all the efforts towards conservation of energy, protection of environment and ensuring safety. The Company has not absorbed any technology.

The particulars as required under the provisions of Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 in respect of conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo etc. are furnished in "ANNEXURE II" which forms part of this Report.

12. ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3)(a) and Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the copy of Annual Return of the company as on 31st March, 2023 will placed on the website of the company at the following web address: https://www.vscl.in/investor/annual-returns.php

13. SHARE CAPITAL

During the Financial Year 2022-23, there were no changes in the share capital of the Company. The existing share capital of the Company is as stated below: -

A. Authorized Share Capital

The Authorised share capital of the Company is Rs. 15,00,00,000 comprising of 1,50,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each.

B. Issued, subscribed and paid up share capital

The issued, subscribed and paid-up Share Capital of the Company stood at Rs. 12,78,27,500 as at 31st March, 2023 comprising of 1,27,82,750 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each fully paid-up. There was no change in Share Capital during the year under review.

14. COMPLIANCE WITH THE PROVISIONS OF SECRETARIAL STANDARD 1 AND SECRETARIALSTANDARD 2

The Company has complied with Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India ("ICSI") on Meetings of the Board of Directors and General Meetings.

15. PARTICULARS OF INVESTMENTS. LOANS. GUARANTEES AND SECURITIES

The Company has not made any loans or provided guarantees and securities covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. However, full particulars of the investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 as made by the Company during the financial year under review has been furnished in Note N of the Notes to Accounts which forms part of the financials of the Company.

16. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

Except as disclosed elsewhere in this report, no material changes and commitments which could affect the Companys financial position have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company and date of this report.

17. DISCLOSURE OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements as designed and implemented by the Company are sound & adequate. During the year under review, no material or serious observation has been received from the Statutory Auditors of the Company for inefficiency or inadequacy of such controls.

Your Company has a robust Internal Audit Mechanism, conducted as per pre-approved calendar. Basis the audit, Internal auditor periodically report on the Design deficiency and Operational inefficiency, if any, apart from recommending further improvement measures, to accomplish the Company objectives more efficiently. The observations and agreed action plans are presented quarterly, to the Audit Committee that reviews the adequacy of the controls implemented by the Management.

18. MATTERS RELATED TO DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

a) Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Limited ("VSCL") is a balanced one with an optimum mix of Executive and Non-Executive Directors. They show active participation at the board and committee meetings, which enhances the transparency and adds value to their decision making. The Board of the Company is headed by an Executive Chairman. Chairman takes the strategic decisions, frames the policy guidelines and extends wholehearted support to Executive Directors, business heads and associates.

The Board of Directors of the Company as on March 31, 2023 are as follows:

Name of the Director Designation DIN Mr. Sunil Haripant Pophale Executive Director 00064412 Mrs. Meena Sunil Pophale Whole-time Director 00834085 Mr. Prasanna Prabhakar Rege Independent Director 02795136 Mr. Ravindra Keshav Paranjpe Independent Director 06816384 Mrs. Uttara Adwait Kher Independent Director 07805920 Mr. Anil Ganpat Suryavanshi Additional Whole 10052423 Time Director

(i) Appointment

Mr. Anil Ganpat Suryavanshi was appointed as Additional Director of the Company on March 15, 2023 to hold office upto the date of ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. It is proposed to recommend to the shareholders the appointment of Mr. Anil Suryavanshi as Directors at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

(ii) Resignation

Mr. Pramod Waman Gajare placed his resignation from the office of Whole-time Director of the Company with effect from March 31, 2023 owing to his personal reasons.

(iii) Retirement by rotation

In accordance with the provisions of the Act, none of the Independent Directors is liable to retire by rotation.

As per the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Sunil H. Pophale, is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. The said Director is not disqualified from being reappointed as a Director of a Company as per the disclosure received from her pursuant to Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013. Your directors recommend their appointment as Director of the Company.

b) Key Managerial Personnel

Mr. Jayesh Vaishnav has been appointed as a Whole-time Company Secretary and Compliance Officer with effect from August 27, 2022.

The Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company as on March 31, 2023 are as follows:

Name Designation Date of appointment Mr. Jayesh Vaishnav* Company Secretary 27/08/2022 Mr. Laxmikant Potdar Chief Financial Officer 24/03/2017

*Mr. Jayesh Vaishnav had resigned from the post of Company Secretary w.e.f April 10,2023.

c) Declaration by Independent Directors

As required under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), (Amendment) Regulations, 2018, the Independent Directors have given the necessary declaration that they meet the criteria of independence laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and do not suffer from any disqualifications specified under the Act. Such declarations were placed in the Board meeting held on Tuesday, 14th February, 2023 which includes the confirmation to the effect that the Independent Directors have included their names in the Database maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs and they have paid the necessary fees for the said registration and shall renew the registration timely.

d) Remuneration / Commission drawn from Holding / Subsidiary Company

The Company does not have any Holding Company or Subsidiary Company, hence question of remuneration or commission from any of its Holding or Subsidiary Company does not arise.

19. DISCLOSURES RELATED TO BOARD, COMMITTEES AND POLICIES

a) Board meetings

The Board of Directors met 5 (Five) times during the financial year ended 31st March, 2023 in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder. The details of the same are as mentioned under:-

Name of the Director 30th May, 2022 23rd August, 2022 14th November, 2022 14th February, 2023 15th March, 2023 Mr. Sunil Haripant Pophale Y Y Y Y Y Mrs. Meena Sunil Pophale Y Y Y Y Y Mr. Prasanna Prabhakar Rege Y Y Y Y Y Mr. Ravindra Keshav Paranjpe Absent Y Y Y Y Mrs. Uttara Adwait Kher Y Y Y Y Y Mr. Pramod Waman Gajare Y Y Y Y Y

The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

b) Audit Committee

The Audit Committee is duly constituted in accordance with Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Meetings of the Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time. It adheres to the terms of reference which is prepared in compliance with Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015.

The Audit Committee comprises of:

Mr. Prasanna Prabhakar Rege Chairman & Independent Director Mr. Ravindra Keshav Paranjpe Member & Independent Director Mrs. Uttara Adwait Kher Member & Independent Director

The Audit Committee met 5 (Five) times during the financial year ended 31st March 2023. The details of the same are as mentioned under:-

Name of the Director 30th May, 2022 23rd August, 2022 14th November, 2022 14th February, 2023 15th March, 2023 Mr. Ravindra Keshav Paranjpe Absent Y Y Y Y Mrs. Uttara Adwait Kher Y Y Y Y Y Mr. Prasanna Rege Y Y Y Y Y

The scope and terms of reference of the Audit Committee have been framed in accordance with the Act read with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

During the year under review, the Board of Directors of the Company had accepted all the recommendations of the Committee and no personnel has been denied access to the Audit Committee.

c) Nomination and Remuneration Committee

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee is constituted in accordance with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Meetings of the Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time.

The Board has in accordance with the provisions of sub-section (3) of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, formulated the policy setting out the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a Director and policy relating to remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees. The Policy has been placed on the Website of the Company at https://vscl.in/uploads/pdf/NRC%20Policy.pdf and the same is also attached as ‘ANNEXURE III to this report. The composition of the Committee is as under:

Mr. Prasanna Prabhakar Rege Chairman & Independent Director Mr. Ravindra Keshav Paranjpe Member & Independent Director Mrs. Uttara Adwait Kher Member & Independent Director

The Nomination & Remuneration Committee met 4 (Four) times during the financial year ended 31st March 2023. The details of the same are as mentioned under: -

Name of the Director 30th May, 2022 23rd August, 2022 14th February, 2023 15th March, 2023 Mr. Ravindra Keshav Paranjpe Absent Y Y Y Mrs. Uttara Adwait Kher Y Y Y Y Mr. Prasanna Rege Y Y Y Y

d) Stakeholders Relationship Committee

During the year under review, pursuant to Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors of the Company has constituted the Stakeholders Relationship Committee, comprising of the following members:

Mr. Prasanna Prabhakar Rege Chairman & Independent Director Mr. Ravindra Keshav Paranjpe Member & Independent Director Mrs. Uttara Adwait Kher Member & Independent Director

The scope and terms of reference of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee have been framed in accordance with the Act.

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee met once on February 14, 2023 during the financial year ended 31st March 2023.

During the year under review, the Company has not received any complaints from the Shareholders. There was no complaint pending as on March 31, 2023.

e) Independent Directors meeting

In Compliance with Clause VII of Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; the Independent Directors Meeting of the Company was held on February 14, 2023. Independent Directors Meeting considered the performance of Non-Independent Directors and Board as a whole, reviewed the performance of the Chairman of the Company, taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors and assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company Management and the Board.

Whenever any new Independent Director is appointed, he/she is made familiar to the business and its operations and also about his/her role and duties through presentations/programmes by Chairman, Managing Director and Senior Management.

The independent directors present at the meeting held on February 14, 2023 are as follows:

Name of the Director Position Status Mr. Ravindra Keshav Paranjpe Chairman Independent Director Mrs. Uttara Adwait Kher Member Independent Director Mr. Prasanna Rege Member Independent Director

f) Vigil Mechanism

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, a listed Company and every such class of companies as prescribed thereunder are required to frame a Vigil Mechanism to provide a mechanism which ensures adequate safeguards to employees and Directors from any victimization on raising of concerns of any violations of legal or regulatory requirements, incorrect or misrepresentation of any financial statements and reports, etc.

The Company has framed an appropriate Vigil mechanism policy and further re-affirms that the Company is committed to adhere to the highest standards of ethical, moral and legal conduct of business operations.

The Whistle Blower Policy of the Company is also available on the website of the company at the link: https://vscl.in/uploads/pdf/Whistle%20Blower%20Policy.pdf

g) Risk Management Policy

The Board of Directors of the Company has designed Risk Management Policy and Guidelines to avoid events, situations or circumstances which may lead to negative consequences on the Companys businesses, and defined a structured approach to manage uncertainty and to make use of these in their decision-making pertaining to all business divisions and corporate functions. Key business risks and their mitigation are considered in the annual/strategic business plans and in periodic management reviews.

h) Annual Evaluation of Directors, Committee and Board

The Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, and of the Directors individually, as well as the evaluation of all the committees i.e., Audit, Nomination and Remuneration, Stakeholders Relationship and other Committees of Boardof Directors.

The Board adopted a formal evaluation mechanism for evaluating its performance and as well as that of its committees and individual directors, including the Chairman of the Board. The exercise was carried out by feedback survey from each Directors covering Board functioning such as composition of Board and its Committees, experience and competencies, governance issues etc. Separate exercise was carried out to evaluate the performance of individual directors including the Chairman of the Board who were evaluated on parameters such as attendance, contribution at the meeting etc.

The various criteria considered for evaluation of Executive Directors included qualification, experience, knowledge, commitment, integrity, leadership, engagement, transparency, analysis, decision making, governance etc. The Board commended the valuable contributions and the guidance provided by each Director in achieving the desired levels of growth. This is in addition to evaluation of Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole by the Independent Directors in their separate meeting being held every year.

i) Management Discussion & Analysis

A separate report on Management Discussion & Analysis is appended to this Annual Report as an "ANNEXURE IV" and forms part of this Directors Report.

20. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY POLICY

As per the provisions of Section 135 of the Act read with Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors has constituted a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee consisting of following members:

Mr. Sunil Haripant Pophale (Chairman & Executive Director) Mrs. Meena Sunil Pophale (Whole time Director) Mr. Uttara Adwait Kher (Independent Director)

The Board of Directors of the Company has approved CSR Policy based on the recommendation of the CSR Committee. The Company does not fall under the criteria as specified under the provisions of Section 135(1) of the Act and hence, compliance of CSR provisions was not applicable to the Company for FY 2022-23.

21. AUDITORS AND REPORTS

The matters related to Auditors and their Reports are as under:

a. STATUTORY AUDITOR & AUDIT REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2023

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, M/s. Bhalchandra D. Karve & Associates (Firm registration No: 135281W), Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company have been appointed for a term of 5 (Five) years and they will continue to be the Statutory Auditors of the Company until the conclusion of Annual General Meeting to be held in the Financial Year 2023-24.

The Statutory Audit report does not contain any observations/ qualifications/ disclaimers/ adverse remark from the auditors for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023.

b. OBSERVATIONS OF STATUTORY AUDITORS ON ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2023

The observations / qualifications / disclaimers made by the Statutory Auditors in their report for the financial year ended 31st March 2023 read with the explanatory notes therein are self-explanatory and therefore, do not call for any further explanation or comments from the Board under Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013.

c. SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2023

Provisions of Section 204 read with Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, mandates to obtain Secretarial Audit Report from Practicing Company Secretary. The Board has appointed M/s MMJB & Associates LLP, Practicing Company Secretaries, to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2022-23.

The secretarial audit report issued by M/s MMJB & Associates LLP, Practicing Company Secretaries, in Form MR-3 for the financial year 2022-23, forms part of the Directors Report as "ANNEXURE V".

The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer requiring explanation.

d. INTERNAL AUDITOR

M/s S. R. Rahalkar & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 108283W) were appointed as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2022-23 based on the recommendationof the Audit Committee of the Company.

e. MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time, the Company is not required to maintain Cost Records under said Rules.

f. REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY STATUTORY AUDITORS UNDER SECTION 143(12)

There were no incidences of reporting of frauds by Statutory Auditors of the Company under Section 143(12) of the Act read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

22. INSURANCE

All the insurable interests of your Company including properties, equipment, stocks etc. are adequately insured by the Company.

23. OTHER DISCLOSURES

Other disclosures as per provisions of Section 134 of the Act read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are furnished as under:

a. DISCLOSURE OF ORDERS PASSED BY REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNAL

No orders have been passed by any Regulator or Court or Tribunal which could have impact on the going concern status and the Companys operations in future.

b. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In terms of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, in relation to the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2023, the Board of Directors hereby confirms that:

i. In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

ii. Such accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently and the Directors made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2023 and of the loss of the Company for that year;

iii. Proper and sufficient care was taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv. The annual accounts of the Company have been prepared on a going concern basis;

v. Internal financial controls were followed by the Company and such internal financialcontrols are adequate and are operating effectively; and

vi. Proper systems have been devised to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively;

c. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The corporate governance provisions as specified in regulations 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and clauses (b) to (i), (t) of sub-regulation (2) of regulation 46 and Para C, D and E of Schedule V of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirement) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") is not applicable to the Company. However, the Company consistently strives to ensure that best corporate governance practices are adopted and followed in its functioning and administration.

d. DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 43(a)(ii) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The Company has not issued any shares with differential rights and hence no information as per provisions of Section 43(a)(ii) of the Act read with Rule 4(4) of the Companies (ShareCapital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

e. DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 54(1)(d) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The Company has not issued any sweat equity shares during the year under review and hence no information as per provisions of Section 54(1)(d) of the Act read with Rule 8(13) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

f. DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 62(1)(b) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The Company has not issued any equity shares under Employees Stock Option Scheme during the year under review and hence no information as per provisions of Section 62(1)(b) of the Act read with Rule 12(9) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

g. DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 67(3) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

During the year under review, there were no instances of non-exercising of voting rights in respect of shares purchased directly by employees under a scheme pursuant to Section 67(3) of the Act read with Rule 16(4) of Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

h. POLICY ON SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORKPLACE

The Company has established an Internal Complaints Committee as per the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. The Company is committed to create and maintain an atmosphere in which employees can work together without fear of sexual harassment and exploitation. Every employee is made aware that the Company is strongly opposed to sexual harassment and that such behavior is prohibited both by law and the Company. During the year under review, there were no complaints received of any sexual harassment at work place.

i. DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 197(12) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 AND OTHER DISCLOSURES AS PER RULE 5 OF COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT & REMUNERATION) RULES, 2014

The disclosures as per Rule 5 of Companies (Appointment & Remuneration) Rules, 2014 have been marked as "ANNEXURE VI".

j. DISCLOSURE PURSUANT TO PART II, SECTION II OF SCHEDULE V OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

Particulars Details Name of Person & Designation to whom Remuneration is paid as per Section II of Schedule V All elements of remuneration package such as salary, benefits, bonuses, stock options, pension, etc., of all the directors Anil Suryavanshi (Whole-time Director) 1. Salary exclusive of all allowances Rs. 2,31,550/- per month. The Whole time Director shall be entitled to such increment from time to time as the Board may by its discretion determine. 2. Perquisites and allowances in addition to salary A. House Rent Allowance: The Company will pay House Rent Allowance of Rs. 46,310/- per month. B. Conveyance Allowance: The Company will pay Conveyance Allowance of Rs. 35,000/- per month. C. Children Education Allowance: The Company will pay Children Education Allowance of Rs. 200/- per month D. Transport Allowance: The Company will pay Transport Allowance of Rs. 1,600/- per month. E. Medical Allowance: The Company will pay Medical Allowance of Rs. 19,296/- Any other benefits, facilities, allowance and expenses as may be allowed under Company rules/schemes. Notes: For the purpose of perquisites stated herein above, family means spouse, dependent children and dependent parents of the appointee. Perquisites shall be evaluated as per Income Tax Rule wherever applicable and in the absence of any such rule, Perquisites shall be evaluated at actual cost. Details of fixed component and performance linked incentives along with the performance criteria Fixed Component : 48,01,480/- Performance linked incentives : Service contracts, notice period, severance fees There is no such criteria formulated by the Company. Stock option details, if any, and whether the same has been issued at a discount as well as the period over which accrued and over which exercisable N/A

k. LOANS FROM DIRECTORS OR DIRECTORS RELATIVES

During the financial year under review, the Company has borrowed the following amount(s) from Directors and the respective director has given a declaration in writing to the Company to the effect that the amount is being given by him out of his own funds. Accordingly, the following amount is excluded from the definition of Deposit as per Rule 2(1)(c)(viii) of the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014: -

Name of Director giving loan Amount borrowed during FY 2022-23 Mr. Sunil Pophle 4,02,75,900/-

24. DISCLOSURE OF PROCEEDINGS PENDING OR APPLICATION MADE UNDER INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016

No application was filed for corporate insolvency resolution process, by a financial or operational creditor or by the company itself under the IBC before the NCLT.

25. DISCLOSURE OF REASON FOR DIFFERENCE BETWEEN VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF TAKING LOAN FROM BANK AND AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT

There was no instance of onetime settlement with any Bank or Financial Institution.

26. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS AND APPRECIATION

Your directors take this opportunity to thank the customers, shareholders, suppliers, bankers, business partners/associates, financial institutions and Central and State Governments for their consistent support and encouragement to the Company.