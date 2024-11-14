Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on November 14, 2024 for approval of Unaudited Half-yearly Financial Results of Quarter ended on September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Sep 2024 18 Sep 2024

1. Proposal for raising of funds by issuance of equity shares or any other securities, through permissible modes including but not limited to a rights issue, preferential issue or qualified institutions placement, as may be permitted under applicable law and subject to any regulatory/ statutory approvals, as may be required. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 21, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/09/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 21 May 2024