iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd Board Meeting

39.75
(-4.90%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Vadivarhe Speci. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on November 14, 2024 for approval of Unaudited Half-yearly Financial Results of Quarter ended on September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting21 Sep 202418 Sep 2024
1. Proposal for raising of funds by issuance of equity shares or any other securities, through permissible modes including but not limited to a rights issue, preferential issue or qualified institutions placement, as may be permitted under applicable law and subject to any regulatory/ statutory approvals, as may be required. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 21, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/09/2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202421 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 27, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated On: 27/05/2024)

Vadivarhe Speci.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.