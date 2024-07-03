Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd Summary

Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Limited was incorporated on February 23, 2009 and prior to incorporation of the Company, Fem Care Pharma Ltd was promoted by the promoter Mr. Sunil Haripant Pophale which was later taken over by Dabur India Limited in 2009. Mr. Sunil Haripant Pophale sold his stake in Fem Care Pharma Ltd to Dabur India Limited and as per the terms and condition of the Division Transfer Agreement dated May 07, 2009 the Speciality Chemical Division of Fem Care Pharma Limited was transferred to the Company as a going concern. After the above transfer, the Company is running the Speciality chemical division under the leadership of the Promoter, Mr. Sunil Haripant Pophale.In 2010, the Company started API manufacturing. In January-2011, Company started a Trading Business of Nutraceutical / Health Supplementary Products which was later discontinued effective from April 01, 2013.In May 2017, the Company made an Initial Public Offer of 34,44,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 14.46 Crores, comprising a Fresh Issue of 6,89,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs. 2.89 Crores and 27,55,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs. 11.57 Crores. The Company is globally active, Indian chemical producer, focused on organic chemicals and custom synthesis and primarily engaged in manufacturing of Speciality chemicals, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, intermediate and personal care products. The Company is also ISO 9001:2015 certified company by Quality Systems Zurich. The Company has also received WHO- GMP Certificate for Manufacturing, Marketing & Supply of Active Pharma Ingredients i.e. APIs and intermediates. The manufacturing facility is located at Vadivarhe, Nashik. Some of the major clients are Glaxo Smithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Fine Organics Ltd UK, Chem-Impex International INC, D C Fine Chemicals, USV Ltd, Lupin Ltd, Mankind Pharma Limited, Himedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Hetero Labs Ltd & many others in the Domestic and International sector.