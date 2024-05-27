To

The Members of VADIVARHE SPECIALITY CHEMICALS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of VADIVARHE SPECIALITY CHEMICALS LIMITED which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024 and the statement of profit and loss and statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein referred to as " financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with rule 3 of the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021 and other the accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31 2024 and profit and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The companys management and board of directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the companys annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that in our professional judgment were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Description of Key Audit Matter

Revenue recognition (refer note 3)

The Key Audit Matter How the matter is addressed in our audit Revenue is recognised when the control over the underlying products has been transferred to the customer. Our audit procedures included - Focusing on the Companys revenue recognition for compliance with AS; - Testing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the Companys manual and automated (Information Technology - IT) controls on recording revenue. We focused on controls around the timely and accurate recording of sales transactions.

MANAGEMENTS AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The companys management and board of directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit and cash flows of the company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing as applicable matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if individually or in the aggregate they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements whether due to fraud or error design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error as fraud may involve collusion forgery intentional omissions misrepresentations or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exist, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or if such disclosures are inadequate to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation structure and content of the financial statements including the disclosures and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of audit and evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding among other matters the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and to communicate with the mall relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence and where applicable related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act we give in the" Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

(A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion the aforesaid financial statements comply with the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with rule 3 of the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as taken on record by the Board of Directors none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

I. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31 2024 on its financial position in its financial statements;

II. The Company has made provision as required under the applicable law or accounting standards for material foreseeable losses if any on long-term contracts including derivative contracts;

III. There were no amounts to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

IV. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief other than as discussed in the notes to accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether,

(a) directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries")

(b) provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief other than as discussed in the notes to accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity (ies), including foreign entities. ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether,

(a) directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries")

(b) provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

V. The company has not declared/proposed any interim and final dividend for the year and previous financial year.

VI. Based on our examination which includes test check, the company has used accounting software for maintaining books of accounts for F.Y. 2023-24 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in software. During the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

This is the first year of applicability of this feature, therefore, we have not verified retention of this log of Financial Year 2022-23.

(C) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

FOR BHALCHANDRA D KARVE & ASSOCIATES CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FIRMS REGISTRATION NO. 135281W

Sd/-

CA BHALCHANDRA D KARVE Proprietor

Membership No: 105965 PLACE: NASHIK DATE: 27/05/2024 UDIN: 24105965BKACMY5467

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT MARCH 31st 2024

With reference to the Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the VADIVARHE SPECIALITY CHEMICALS LIMITED on the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report the following:

(I) In respect of companys Property, Plant and Equipment, right-of-use assets and intangible Assets:

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and investment properties and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(b) The Company has a programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment and investment properties by which the property, plant and equipment and investment properties are verified by the management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three years. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with the policy, the Company has physically verified certain property, plant and equipment and investment properties during the year and we are informed that the discrepancies were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties of land and buildings as disclosed in Note no K to the Financial Statements, are held in the name of the Company

(d) The company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (include right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company as at March 31st, 2024 for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions(Prohibition) Act, 1988(As amended in 2016) and Rules thereunder.

(II) (a) The inventory, except for goods-in-transit and stocks lying with third parties, has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(b) Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs 500 lakhs, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. Company has filed quarterly statements (QIS) with bank for this loan. Book Value of stock, Sundry Debtors and Sundry Creditors is as under:

Sr. No. Particulars of current asset Quarter ending Amount as per books of accounts (nearest hundred) Amount as per statement filed with bank (nearest hundred) 1 Sundry Debtors 30.06.2023 347194500 55350400 Sundry Creditor 30.06.2023 77404200 42247000 Stock in Trade 30.06.2023 77916400 77916400 2 Sundry Debtors 30.09.2023 20601000 35091100 Sundry Creditor 30.09.2023 61692000 29116500 Stock in Trade 30.09.2023 72628600 74129800 3 Sundry Debtors 31.12.2023 40696900 42016500 Sundry Creditor 31.12.2023 60706800 35341900 Stock in Trade 31.12.2023 74436100 74436100 4 Sundry Debtors 31.03.2024 49406100 50431200 Sundry Creditor 31.03.2024 68571000 45715100 Stock in Trade 31.03.2024 85790500 77290600

(III) (a) As per the information and explanation given to us, during the year the company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(b) As per the information and explanation given to us, The investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) As the company has not given any loans and Advances during the year, Reporting under this sub clause is not applicable.

(d) As the company has not given any loans and Advances during the year, Reporting under this sub clause is not applicable

(e) As the company has not given any loans and Advances during the year, Reporting under this sub clause is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not granted loans repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to the Promoters, Related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(IV) The company has complied with provisions of section 185 & 186 in respect of loans investments, guarantees, and securities provided as applicable.

(V) The company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits covered under sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 or rules made there under hence this clause is not applicable.

(VI) As per information & explanation given by the management, maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(VII) (a) According to the records of the company, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, providentfund,employeesstateinsurance,income-tax,sales-tax,service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us there were no outstanding statutory dues as on 31st March ,2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund employees state insurance, income-tax, goods and services tax, duty of customs, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable

(VIII) According to the records of the company, there is no surrendered or disclosure of income during the year in the income tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961),

(IX) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to the lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the company has utilised the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purpose for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long term purposes by the company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entities and persons on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not raised the loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. The company has not defaulted in repayment of such loans.

(X) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the company has not raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). The term loans have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised.

(b) The company has not raised by way of preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

(XI) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on overall examination of the financial statements of the company, there is no any fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act is not required to be filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government as no fraud or suspected fraud has been noticed during audit and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(XII) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(XIII) According to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(XIV) (a) In our opinion the company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) we have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(XV) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with the director during the year by the acquisition of assets and / or by assuming directly related liabilities, which in our opinion is covered under the provision of section 192 of the Act.

(XVI) (a) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934)

(b) The company is not required to be registered as Non Banking Financial Company or Housing Finance Company as per Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) There is no core investment company within the group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank ) Directions, 2016. Hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b),(c) and (d) of the order is not applicable.

(XVII) The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year covered by our audit and incurred cash profits in the immediately preceding financial year.

(XVIII) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, this clause is not applicable.

(XIX) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment off in financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, except the non achievement of projected sales/turnover nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(XX) The company is not required to transfer any amount to a fund specified in schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013, within a period of six months from the expiry of financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the said Act.

(XXI) The reporting under this clause is not applicable in respect of standalone financial statements.

FOR BHALCHANDRA D KARVE & ASSOCIATES CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FIRMS REGISTRATION NO. 135281W

Sd/-

CA BHALCHANDRA D KARVE Proprietor

Membership No: 105965 PLACE: NASHIK DATE: 27/05/2024 UDIN: 24105965BKACMY5467

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Refer to Para 6 (2)(f) of the Independent Auditors Report of the even date to the members of Vadivarhe Specialty Chemicals Limited on financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Limited as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls systems over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024 , based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the guidance note on Audit of Internal Financial controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

FOR BHALCHANDRA D KARVE & ASSOCIATES CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FIRMS REGISTRATION NO. 135281W

Sd/-

CA BHALCHANDRA D KARVE Proprietor

Membership No: 105965 PLACE: NASHIK DATE: 27/05/2024 UDIN: 24105965BKACMY5467