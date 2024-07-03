iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bhageria Industries Ltd Share Price

206
(-1.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:49:43 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open209.79
  • Day's High212
  • 52 Wk High287.4
  • Prev. Close209.79
  • Day's Low204.1
  • 52 Wk Low 140
  • Turnover (lac)44.7
  • P/E32.31
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value121.96
  • EPS6.49
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)899.07
  • Div. Yield0.48
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Bhageria Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

209.79

Prev. Close

209.79

Turnover(Lac.)

44.7

Day's High

212

Day's Low

204.1

52 Week's High

287.4

52 Week's Low

140

Book Value

121.96

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

899.07

P/E

32.31

EPS

6.49

Divi. Yield

0.48

Bhageria Industries Ltd Corporate Action

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Aug, 2024

arrow

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Bhageria Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Bhageria Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:07 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.74%

Non-Promoter- 0.20%

Institutions: 0.20%

Non-Institutions: 28.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Bhageria Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.82

21.82

21.82

21.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

497.66

482.59

484.92

429.66

Net Worth

519.48

504.41

506.74

451.48

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

596.22

399.18

413.67

347.14

yoy growth (%)

49.35

-3.5

19.16

45.58

Raw materials

-372.67

-218.3

-243.95

-215.5

As % of sales

62.5

54.68

58.97

62.07

Employee costs

-19.54

-18.87

-16.29

-9.71

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

95.14

80.79

78.54

64.88

Depreciation

-28.56

-25.86

-22.96

-6.03

Tax paid

-24.64

-18.34

-12.73

-21.42

Working capital

12.26

30.77

-16.84

92.56

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

49.35

-3.5

19.16

45.58

Op profit growth

12.3

5.78

56.38

135.47

EBIT growth

17.86

1.98

20.73

165.29

Net profit growth

12.88

-5.1

51.42

183.6

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

494.33

501.49

601.3

401.98

413.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

494.33

501.49

601.3

401.98

413.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

16.88

3.84

9.28

4.47

5.6

View Annually Results

Bhageria Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bhageria Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Suresh Bhageria

Managing Director

Vinod Bhageria

Whole Time Director & JMD

Vikas Bhageria

Independent Non Exe. Director

M M Chitale

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ganapati D Yadav

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ameya Jadhav

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vikas Brijmohan Goel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepa Toshniwal.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bhageria Industries Ltd

Summary

Bhageria Dye-Chem Limited was established on July 12, 1989. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and trading of Dyes& Dyes Intermediate, Chemicals and generation and distribution of solar power.Company commenced its operations by setting up a Vinyl Sulphone Plant at Vapi (Gujarat) with capacity of 540 T.P.A. which now expanded to 3600 T.P.A. Subsequently Company went for further expansion in other Dyes intermediates & Dyestuffs.Thereafter, the Company made significant strides in the field of Dye Intermediates and other related products since its inception. Nearly 70% of its production is being exported worldwide to various clients including multinationals. The products are being exported to Korea, Japan, Taiwan, China, Germany, U.S.A & other European and African countries. Today, Bhageria Dye Chem is one of the largest Manufacturer & Exporter of Intermediates and Dyes.In 2016-17, the Company commissioned a 30MW Solar Power Plant project at Ahmednagar Dist., of Maharashtra and made it operational. It also commissioned other solar power project in Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Maharashtra with a capacity of 4.88 MW in 2017. In 2018, Nipur Chemicals Limited was amalgamated with the Company through the Scheme of Arrangement, which became effective from May 3, 2018.In February 2020, it commissioned a Sulphuric Acid Plant at Tarapur with a capacity of 300 TPD.During Financial Year 2021-22, the Company acquired Bhageria & Jajodia Pharmaceuticals Private Limited as a Subsidiary Compan
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Bhageria Industries Ltd share price today?

The Bhageria Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹206 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bhageria Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bhageria Industries Ltd is ₹899.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bhageria Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bhageria Industries Ltd is 32.31 and 1.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bhageria Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bhageria Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bhageria Industries Ltd is ₹140 and ₹287.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bhageria Industries Ltd?

Bhageria Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.21%, 3 Years at -5.88%, 1 Year at 23.70%, 6 Month at 23.15%, 3 Month at -12.01% and 1 Month at 1.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bhageria Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bhageria Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.75 %
Institutions - 0.20 %
Public - 28.05 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Bhageria Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.