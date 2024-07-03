Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹209.79
Prev. Close₹209.79
Turnover(Lac.)₹44.7
Day's High₹212
Day's Low₹204.1
52 Week's High₹287.4
52 Week's Low₹140
Book Value₹121.96
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)899.07
P/E32.31
EPS6.49
Divi. Yield0.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.82
21.82
21.82
21.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
497.66
482.59
484.92
429.66
Net Worth
519.48
504.41
506.74
451.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
596.22
399.18
413.67
347.14
yoy growth (%)
49.35
-3.5
19.16
45.58
Raw materials
-372.67
-218.3
-243.95
-215.5
As % of sales
62.5
54.68
58.97
62.07
Employee costs
-19.54
-18.87
-16.29
-9.71
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
95.14
80.79
78.54
64.88
Depreciation
-28.56
-25.86
-22.96
-6.03
Tax paid
-24.64
-18.34
-12.73
-21.42
Working capital
12.26
30.77
-16.84
92.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
49.35
-3.5
19.16
45.58
Op profit growth
12.3
5.78
56.38
135.47
EBIT growth
17.86
1.98
20.73
165.29
Net profit growth
12.88
-5.1
51.42
183.6
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
494.33
501.49
601.3
401.98
413.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
494.33
501.49
601.3
401.98
413.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
16.88
3.84
9.28
4.47
5.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Suresh Bhageria
Managing Director
Vinod Bhageria
Whole Time Director & JMD
Vikas Bhageria
Independent Non Exe. Director
M M Chitale
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ganapati D Yadav
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ameya Jadhav
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vikas Brijmohan Goel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepa Toshniwal.
Reports by Bhageria Industries Ltd
Summary
Bhageria Dye-Chem Limited was established on July 12, 1989. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and trading of Dyes& Dyes Intermediate, Chemicals and generation and distribution of solar power.Company commenced its operations by setting up a Vinyl Sulphone Plant at Vapi (Gujarat) with capacity of 540 T.P.A. which now expanded to 3600 T.P.A. Subsequently Company went for further expansion in other Dyes intermediates & Dyestuffs.Thereafter, the Company made significant strides in the field of Dye Intermediates and other related products since its inception. Nearly 70% of its production is being exported worldwide to various clients including multinationals. The products are being exported to Korea, Japan, Taiwan, China, Germany, U.S.A & other European and African countries. Today, Bhageria Dye Chem is one of the largest Manufacturer & Exporter of Intermediates and Dyes.In 2016-17, the Company commissioned a 30MW Solar Power Plant project at Ahmednagar Dist., of Maharashtra and made it operational. It also commissioned other solar power project in Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Maharashtra with a capacity of 4.88 MW in 2017. In 2018, Nipur Chemicals Limited was amalgamated with the Company through the Scheme of Arrangement, which became effective from May 3, 2018.In February 2020, it commissioned a Sulphuric Acid Plant at Tarapur with a capacity of 300 TPD.During Financial Year 2021-22, the Company acquired Bhageria & Jajodia Pharmaceuticals Private Limited as a Subsidiary Compan
Read More
The Bhageria Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹206 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bhageria Industries Ltd is ₹899.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bhageria Industries Ltd is 32.31 and 1.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bhageria Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bhageria Industries Ltd is ₹140 and ₹287.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bhageria Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.21%, 3 Years at -5.88%, 1 Year at 23.70%, 6 Month at 23.15%, 3 Month at -12.01% and 1 Month at 1.62%.
