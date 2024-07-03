Summary

Bhageria Dye-Chem Limited was established on July 12, 1989. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and trading of Dyes& Dyes Intermediate, Chemicals and generation and distribution of solar power.Company commenced its operations by setting up a Vinyl Sulphone Plant at Vapi (Gujarat) with capacity of 540 T.P.A. which now expanded to 3600 T.P.A. Subsequently Company went for further expansion in other Dyes intermediates & Dyestuffs.Thereafter, the Company made significant strides in the field of Dye Intermediates and other related products since its inception. Nearly 70% of its production is being exported worldwide to various clients including multinationals. The products are being exported to Korea, Japan, Taiwan, China, Germany, U.S.A & other European and African countries. Today, Bhageria Dye Chem is one of the largest Manufacturer & Exporter of Intermediates and Dyes.In 2016-17, the Company commissioned a 30MW Solar Power Plant project at Ahmednagar Dist., of Maharashtra and made it operational. It also commissioned other solar power project in Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Maharashtra with a capacity of 4.88 MW in 2017. In 2018, Nipur Chemicals Limited was amalgamated with the Company through the Scheme of Arrangement, which became effective from May 3, 2018.In February 2020, it commissioned a Sulphuric Acid Plant at Tarapur with a capacity of 300 TPD.During Financial Year 2021-22, the Company acquired Bhageria & Jajodia Pharmaceuticals Private Limited as a Subsidiary Compan

