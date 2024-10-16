|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|31 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|AGM 31/08/2024 The 35th Annual General meeting of the Company will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2024 through video conferencing /other audio -visual means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024) Voting result and Scrtrunizers Report-35th Annual General Meeting of the Company for FY 2023-24 held on 31st August 2024 Summary of Proceeding of the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.08.2024)
