Bhageria Industries Ltd Key Ratios

178.43
(-1.33%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:01 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

49.58

-2.82

Op profit growth

12.44

6.08

EBIT growth

18.25

2.37

Net profit growth

12.63

-4.78

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

19.35

25.75

23.58

EBIT margin

16.15

20.43

19.39

Net profit margin

11.73

15.58

15.9

RoCE

17.66

16.63

RoNW

3.68

3.66

RoA

3.2

3.17

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

16.18

14.36

15.08

Dividend per share

4

3.5

3

Cash EPS

9.62

8.43

9.81

Book value per share

116.17

103.49

92.14

Valuation ratios

P/E

13.67

10.98

5.1

P/CEPS

22.97

18.7

7.83

P/B

1.9

1.52

0.83

EV/EBIDTA

7.74

6.45

3.36

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-25.9

-22.7

-16.2

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

60.51

78.8

Inventory days

31.25

34.35

Creditor days

-33.33

-54.13

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-52.71

-77.76

-47.85

Net debt / equity

0.01

0.01

0.02

Net debt / op. profit

0.07

0.08

0.11

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-62.71

-54.62

-58.97

Employee costs

-3.25

-4.69

-3.93

Other costs

-14.67

-14.92

-13.5

