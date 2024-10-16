Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
49.58
-2.82
Op profit growth
12.44
6.08
EBIT growth
18.25
2.37
Net profit growth
12.63
-4.78
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
19.35
25.75
23.58
EBIT margin
16.15
20.43
19.39
Net profit margin
11.73
15.58
15.9
RoCE
17.66
16.63
RoNW
3.68
3.66
RoA
3.2
3.17
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
16.18
14.36
15.08
Dividend per share
4
3.5
3
Cash EPS
9.62
8.43
9.81
Book value per share
116.17
103.49
92.14
Valuation ratios
P/E
13.67
10.98
5.1
P/CEPS
22.97
18.7
7.83
P/B
1.9
1.52
0.83
EV/EBIDTA
7.74
6.45
3.36
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-25.9
-22.7
-16.2
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
60.51
78.8
Inventory days
31.25
34.35
Creditor days
-33.33
-54.13
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-52.71
-77.76
-47.85
Net debt / equity
0.01
0.01
0.02
Net debt / op. profit
0.07
0.08
0.11
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-62.71
-54.62
-58.97
Employee costs
-3.25
-4.69
-3.93
Other costs
-14.67
-14.92
-13.5
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.