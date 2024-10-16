iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bhageria Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

205
(0.08%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:49:44 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bhageria Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

596.22

399.18

413.67

347.14

yoy growth (%)

49.35

-3.5

19.16

45.58

Raw materials

-372.67

-218.3

-243.95

-215.5

As % of sales

62.5

54.68

58.97

62.07

Employee costs

-19.54

-18.87

-16.29

-9.71

As % of sales

3.27

4.72

3.93

2.79

Other costs

-88.05

-58.77

-55.84

-59.52

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.76

14.72

13.5

17.14

Operating profit

115.93

103.23

97.58

62.4

OPM

19.44

25.86

23.58

17.97

Depreciation

-28.56

-25.86

-22.96

-6.03

Interest expense

-1.28

-1.01

-1.67

-1.55

Other income

9.06

4.43

5.59

10.08

Profit before tax

95.14

80.79

78.54

64.88

Taxes

-24.64

-18.34

-12.73

-21.42

Tax rate

-25.9

-22.69

-16.2

-33.01

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

70.5

62.45

65.81

43.46

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

70.5

62.45

65.81

43.46

yoy growth (%)

12.88

-5.1

51.42

183.6

NPM

11.82

15.64

15.9

12.52

Bhageria Indust. : related Articles

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Bhageria Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.