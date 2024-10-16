Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
596.22
399.18
413.67
347.14
yoy growth (%)
49.35
-3.5
19.16
45.58
Raw materials
-372.67
-218.3
-243.95
-215.5
As % of sales
62.5
54.68
58.97
62.07
Employee costs
-19.54
-18.87
-16.29
-9.71
As % of sales
3.27
4.72
3.93
2.79
Other costs
-88.05
-58.77
-55.84
-59.52
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.76
14.72
13.5
17.14
Operating profit
115.93
103.23
97.58
62.4
OPM
19.44
25.86
23.58
17.97
Depreciation
-28.56
-25.86
-22.96
-6.03
Interest expense
-1.28
-1.01
-1.67
-1.55
Other income
9.06
4.43
5.59
10.08
Profit before tax
95.14
80.79
78.54
64.88
Taxes
-24.64
-18.34
-12.73
-21.42
Tax rate
-25.9
-22.69
-16.2
-33.01
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
70.5
62.45
65.81
43.46
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
70.5
62.45
65.81
43.46
yoy growth (%)
12.88
-5.1
51.42
183.6
NPM
11.82
15.64
15.9
12.52
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.Read More
