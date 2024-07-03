Bhageria Industries Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
494.33
501.49
601.3
401.98
413.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
494.33
501.49
601.3
401.98
413.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
16.88
3.84
9.28
4.47
5.6
Total Income
511.21
505.33
610.58
406.45
419.28
Total Expenditure
451.38
447.01
484.9
298.46
316.09
PBIDT
59.83
58.33
125.69
107.99
103.18
Interest
1.85
3.52
1.84
1.06
1.68
PBDT
57.98
54.8
123.84
106.93
101.51
Depreciation
31.72
34.43
28.57
25.86
22.96
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
7.7
8.3
26.98
24.43
19.8
Deferred Tax
0.03
-2.64
-2.3
-6.02
-7.07
Reported Profit After Tax
18.53
14.71
70.6
62.66
65.81
Minority Interest After NP
-0.54
-0.04
0.02
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
19.07
14.75
70.58
62.66
65.81
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
19.07
14.75
70.58
62.66
65.81
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.37
3.38
16.17
14.36
15.08
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
20
100
80
70
60
Equity
21.82
21.82
21.82
21.82
21.82
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.1
11.63
20.9
26.86
24.94
PBDTM(%)
11.72
10.92
20.59
26.6
24.53
PATM(%)
3.74
2.93
11.74
15.58
15.9
