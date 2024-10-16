Bhageria Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.82
21.82
21.82
21.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
497.66
482.59
484.92
429.66
Net Worth
519.48
504.41
506.74
451.48
Minority Interest
Debt
37.65
36.78
17.62
26.91
Deferred Tax Liability Net
33.54
34.33
36.85
37.74
Total Liabilities
590.67
575.52
561.21
516.13
Fixed Assets
365.04
373.59
393.99
365.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
24.19
13.43
7.62
3.84
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.38
2.34
2.25
0.71
Networking Capital
193.96
168.48
133.85
123.83
Inventories
43.76
43.09
65.33
37.65
Inventory Days
39.99
34.42
Sundry Debtors
156.29
127.5
97.23
92.16
Debtor Days
59.52
84.26
Other Current Assets
78.76
52.87
48.1
48.32
Sundry Creditors
-60.2
-39.92
-58.98
-36.78
Creditor Days
36.1
33.62
Other Current Liabilities
-24.65
-15.06
-17.83
-17.52
Cash
5.07
17.68
23.51
22.63
Total Assets
590.64
575.52
561.22
516.13
