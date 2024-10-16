iifl-logo-icon 1
Bhageria Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

204.84
(-2.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Bhageria Indust. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

95.14

80.79

78.54

64.88

Depreciation

-28.56

-25.86

-22.96

-6.03

Tax paid

-24.64

-18.34

-12.73

-21.42

Working capital

12.26

30.77

-16.84

92.56

Other operating items

Operating

54.19

67.36

26.01

129.98

Capital expenditure

102.53

14.33

130.18

252.27

Free cash flow

156.72

81.69

156.19

382.25

Equity raised

844.07

747.55

585.11

290.72

Investing

3.78

3.4

-28.38

-4.54

Financing

-9.29

6.23

-122.31

130

Dividends paid

0

0

0

7.96

Net in cash

995.29

838.87

590.61

806.4





