Bhageria Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
95.14
80.79
78.54
64.88
Depreciation
-28.56
-25.86
-22.96
-6.03
Tax paid
-24.64
-18.34
-12.73
-21.42
Working capital
12.26
30.77
-16.84
92.56
Other operating items
Operating
54.19
67.36
26.01
129.98
Capital expenditure
102.53
14.33
130.18
252.27
Free cash flow
156.72
81.69
156.19
382.25
Equity raised
844.07
747.55
585.11
290.72
Investing
3.78
3.4
-28.38
-4.54
Financing
-9.29
6.23
-122.31
130
Dividends paid
0
0
0
7.96
Net in cash
995.29
838.87
590.61
806.4
