To the Members of Bhageria Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the Standalone financial statements of Bhageria Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024 and the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Standalone Statement of changes in Equity and Standalone Statement of Cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone financial statements, including material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements") .

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act,2013 (Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind As) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its Cash Flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of theStandalone Financial Statements underthe provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is material and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters Auditors response to Key Audit Matters 1. Revenue recognition of Engineering, Procurement and Commissioning Contracts (EPC Contracts) - Estimated Costs to Complete Understood the Management controls around estimation process and derivation of the estimated cost (Cost to Complete) thereof. The Company follows a Percentage of Completion Method for Revenue Recognition of Engineering, Procurement and Commissioning (EPC) Contracts which involves actual cost and estimate / forecast for balance cost. Evaluated and tested the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of controls addressing this risk Due to significant judgement involved in the estimation of the total revenue, costs to complete and the revenue that should be recognized and significant audit risk of overstatement, we have considered Revenue Recognition - Estimated cost to complete EPC Contracts as a key audit matter. Reviewed the Companys accounting policies with respect to accounting and revenue recognition relating to EPC Contracts Obtained the list of all the contracts for which the Company has recognised revenue during the year and selected samples on which we conducted our test of details as follows - Percentage of Completion ("POC") working for EPC Contracts and traced the same to financial statements and general ledgers. - Verified the executed version of contracts and its amendments for key terms and milestones to verify the estimated total revenue and costs to complete and / or any changes thereto - Evaluated key Management estimates used in determining cost to complete

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Managementand Board of Directorsare responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our Auditors report thereon. The annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the companys annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations

Responsibilities of Management and those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The accompanying standalone financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors. The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit and Other Comprehensive Income. Changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind As) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys standalone financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of Standalone Financial Statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We a Iso provide those charged with governa nee with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Financial Statements for the financial year of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for any matters stated in paragraph 2 B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Further, the back-up of the books of accounts and other books and papers of the Company maintained in electronic mode has been maintained on servers physically located in India.

c. The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 and the operating effectiveness of such controls, referto ourseparate Report in "Annexure 2" wherein we have expressed an unmodified opinion.

g. The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith in respect of audit trail are as stated in the paragraph2A(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its Standalone financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 45 to the Standalone Financial Statements;

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d.

i. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note no 61 to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

- directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or

- provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

ii. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note no 61 to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

- directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

- provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

iii. Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

e. The final dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year in respect of the dividend declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in the note no.44 of Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

f. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software.

Further, where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with during the course of our audit.

C. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16) of the act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

For SARDA & PAREEK LLP Chartered Accountants FRN no. 109262W/W100673 Gaurav Sarda Partner Place: Mumbai, Membership No. 110208 Date: 27th May,2024 UDIN: 24110208BKAKNX3373

ANNEXURE 1 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Bhageria Industries Limited on the Standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Based on audit procedure performed forthe purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the standalone financial statements of the company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of accounts and other records examined by us in the normal course of our audit, in our opinion and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

1. In respect of companys Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE)

a. Maintenance of Records: The Company has been maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE)

b. Physical verification: According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of two to three years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No major discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. Title Deeds: According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the conveyance deeds / registered sale deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

d. Revaluation: According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year

e. Benami Transactions: According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

2. In respect of Inventory

a. Physical Verification: The Company has a program of verification of inventory at reasonable intervals. In our opinion the coverage and procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the company are adequate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its business. The company has maintained proper records of inventory. Pursuant to the program, inventory was physically verified by the management during the year end. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such verification between physical stock and book records.

b. Details to the Bank: As stated in Note No. 24 to the Notes to Accounts, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of ?5.00 Crores from Banks on the basis of Security of the Current Assets. The statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

3. In respect of investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made investments, provided loans, any loan, secured or unsecured, provided security or guarantee during the year, to any companies, firms and limited Liability Partnerships or other parties.

In view of the above, reporting under clause 3(iii) (a), (b), (c), (d), (e) and (f) is not applicable.

4. In respect of compliance with section 185 and 186 of the Act.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

5. In respect of Acceptance of Deposits

The Company has not accepted deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from public in terms of provisions of section 73 to 76 of the Act read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, as amended and other relevant provisions of the Act, during the year and does not have any unclaimed deposits as at March 31, 2024 and therefore, the provisions of the clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company

6. In respect of Maintenance of Cost Records

We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of its manufactured goods and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether these are accurate or complete

7. In respect of Depositing Statutory Dues

a. The Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of custom, goods and service tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, duty of custom, goods and service tax, cess and other material statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

c. According to the records of the company, the dues outstanding of employees state insurance, income tax, sales-tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, goods and service tax, cess and other statutory dues, on account of any dispute are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount (in Lakhs) The Gujarat Value Added Tax Act, 2006 Sales Tax Gujarat Value Added Tax Tribunal, Ahmedabad 2008-09 8.81 The Customs Act, 1962 Custom Duty Additional Commissioner of Customs (Preventive) Mumbai 2011-12 16.33 The Customs Act, 1962 Custom Duty Additional Commissioner of Customs (Preventive) Mumbai 2012-13 16.96 The 1 ncome Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax CIT Appeal 2013-14 78.70 The 1 ncome Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax CIT Appeal 2014-15 115.31

8. In respect of previously unrecorded Income:

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year

9. In respect of Repayment of Loan or Other Borrowings

a. The Company has not defaulted in repayment of the loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year

b. The Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

c. The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on shortterm basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e. We report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

f. We report that The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

10. In respect of Moneys Raised

a. The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

11. In respect of Fraud Reported or Noticed

a. As represented to us by the management and based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c. There were no whistleblower complaints received by the company during the year.

12. In respect of Nidhi Company

According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

13. In respect of Transaction with Related Parties

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company is in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements etc. as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

14. In respect of Internal Audit

a. Based on the information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

15. In respect of Non-Cash Transactions

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

16. In Respect of Applicability of Section 45-IA of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934

a. Company is not required to register under Section 45 - IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

b. The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities as per the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934

c. The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

d. The group does not have a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

In view of the above, Clause (xvi) (a) (b), (c) and (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

17. In respect of Cash Losses Incurred

The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. In respect of Resignation of Statutory Auditors

During the year, there has been no resignation of the statutory auditors and accordingly this clause is not applicable.

19. In respect of Going Concern

On the basis of the analysis of the financial ratios stated in Note No. 52 of the Notes to Accounts, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. In respect of Corporate Social Responsibility.

a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project other than ongoing projects. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable

b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any ongoing project. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable

21. In respect of Qualifications in the CARO Report.

On the basis of the reports of the subsidiary provided to us, there are no qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in Companies (Auditors Report) Order reports included in consolidated financial statements.

For SARDA & PAREEK LLP Chartered Accountants FRN no. 109262W/W100673 Gaurav Sarda Partner Place: Mumbai, Membership No. 110208 Date: 27th May,2024 UDIN: 24110208BKAKNX3373

ANNEXURE 2 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Annexure Referred to in Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of Even date to the members of Bhageria Industries Limited for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

(Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Bhageria Industries Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting

Meaning of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company;

Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.