Bhageria Industries Ltd Board Meeting

Bhageria Indust. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202419 Oct 2024
Bhageria Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Bhageria Industries Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un - Audited Financial Results ( Standalone & Consolidated ) for the Quarter and half yearly ended September 30 2024 . At the Board Meeting held on Monday, October 28, 2024, the Board approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 28/10/2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
Bhageria Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Bhageria Industries Limited has informed that the Meeting of the Board of Director of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited financial result(Standalone & Consolidated)for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board meeting held today ,August 7, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202418 May 2024
Bhageria Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Director of Bhageria Industries Limited is Scheduled on Monday 27 May 2024 to consider and approve the Audited Financial result( Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Bhageria Industries Limited herewith submit financial results of the company for quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Intimation regarding board approval for execution of agreement (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024)
Board Meeting29 Jan 202421 Jan 2024
Bhageria Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (i.e. Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023 and any other business as may be considered fit and appropriate. Bhageria Industries Limited has informed the exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting Dated January 29, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.01.2024)

Bhageria Indust.: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.

