|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|27 May 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|-
|1
|20
|Final
|The Board has recommended a Dividend of Rs.1/- per Equity Share (Face Value of Rs.5/- each) i.e.20% for the year ended March 31, 2024 subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting
