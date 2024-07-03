Summary

Ishan Dyes and Chemicals Ltd was incorporated in 1993. In a short span, since it actually started its production in the Nov. 1995, Ishan has embedded an impeccable impression in the global Pigment and Chemical market with its superior quality products. They have clinched a vast base of customers to whom the Company export wide range of Phthalocyanine Blue Pigments for plastics, waterbase & offset inks, paint(alkyd) on a regular basis. They march ahead with a highly progressive and professional approach aimed at result orientation and based on business ethics and management techniques.Presently, Company is engaged into manufacturing Copper Phthalocyanine Crude Blue (CPC Blue) and Pigment Blues. The Companys solvent dye is soluble in organic solvent. It manufacture a range of solvent dye which does not ionize. This quality of solvent Pigments makes them soluble in non-polar materials such as triglycerides. Solvent Pigments are commonly called as lysochrome Pigments.High quality is an important precondition for everlasting success. Ishans quality assurance system meets all customary specifications associated with international standards of quality. It fulfills additional requirements into field like Blue and Green Colours. The success of these measures is seen in high standards of quality and compatibility at global level.

