SectorChemicals
Open₹54.68
Prev. Close₹54.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.9
Day's High₹55.39
Day's Low₹52.2
52 Week's High₹71.8
52 Week's Low₹44.63
Book Value₹49.5
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)111.13
P/E25.28
EPS2.15
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.97
20.97
23.07
15.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
81.84
81.8
62.57
49.32
Net Worth
102.81
102.77
85.64
65.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
81.75
80.14
72.14
66.74
yoy growth (%)
2
11.08
8.1
8.61
Raw materials
-38.37
-44.97
-44.78
-35.04
As % of sales
46.93
56.11
62.07
52.5
Employee costs
-7.87
-7.17
-5.22
-5.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
17.22
10.23
5.37
9.82
Depreciation
-2.01
-1.77
-0.84
-1.54
Tax paid
-4.41
-2.02
-2.56
-4.22
Working capital
16.43
7.78
-2.65
6.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2
11.08
8.1
8.61
Op profit growth
71.41
94.81
-52.32
73.81
EBIT growth
64.45
80.02
-43.48
73.46
Net profit growth
56.03
144.05
-39.95
44.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Piyushbhai Natvarlal Patel
Whole-time Director
Shrinal Piyushbhai Patel
Director
Anilaben P Patel
Independent Director
Mayank Hasmukhbhai Patel
Independent Director
Ronak Yatinkumar Desai
Independent Director
Roopin Amrit Patel
Independent Director
Yatin Gordhanbhai Patel
Director
Mirali Hemantbhai Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anisha Jain
Reports by Ishan Dyes & chemicals Ltd
Summary
Ishan Dyes and Chemicals Ltd was incorporated in 1993. In a short span, since it actually started its production in the Nov. 1995, Ishan has embedded an impeccable impression in the global Pigment and Chemical market with its superior quality products. They have clinched a vast base of customers to whom the Company export wide range of Phthalocyanine Blue Pigments for plastics, waterbase & offset inks, paint(alkyd) on a regular basis. They march ahead with a highly progressive and professional approach aimed at result orientation and based on business ethics and management techniques.Presently, Company is engaged into manufacturing Copper Phthalocyanine Crude Blue (CPC Blue) and Pigment Blues. The Companys solvent dye is soluble in organic solvent. It manufacture a range of solvent dye which does not ionize. This quality of solvent Pigments makes them soluble in non-polar materials such as triglycerides. Solvent Pigments are commonly called as lysochrome Pigments.High quality is an important precondition for everlasting success. Ishans quality assurance system meets all customary specifications associated with international standards of quality. It fulfills additional requirements into field like Blue and Green Colours. The success of these measures is seen in high standards of quality and compatibility at global level.
The Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹53 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd is ₹111.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd is 25.28 and 1.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd is ₹44.63 and ₹71.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.31%, 3 Years at -17.64%, 1 Year at -12.63%, 6 Month at -6.33%, 3 Month at -12.61% and 1 Month at -1.24%.
