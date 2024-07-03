iifl-logo-icon 1
Ishan Dyes & chemicals Ltd Share Price

53
(-2.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:15:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open54.68
  • Day's High55.39
  • 52 Wk High71.8
  • Prev. Close54.35
  • Day's Low52.2
  • 52 Wk Low 44.63
  • Turnover (lac)2.9
  • P/E25.28
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value49.5
  • EPS2.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)111.13
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ishan Dyes & chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

54.68

Prev. Close

54.35

Turnover(Lac.)

2.9

Day's High

55.39

Day's Low

52.2

52 Week's High

71.8

52 Week's Low

44.63

Book Value

49.5

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

111.13

P/E

25.28

EPS

2.15

Divi. Yield

0

Ishan Dyes & chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

27 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:26 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.18%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.18%

Non-Promoter- 52.81%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 52.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ishan Dyes & chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.97

20.97

23.07

15.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

81.84

81.8

62.57

49.32

Net Worth

102.81

102.77

85.64

65.29

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

81.75

80.14

72.14

66.74

yoy growth (%)

2

11.08

8.1

8.61

Raw materials

-38.37

-44.97

-44.78

-35.04

As % of sales

46.93

56.11

62.07

52.5

Employee costs

-7.87

-7.17

-5.22

-5.4

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

17.22

10.23

5.37

9.82

Depreciation

-2.01

-1.77

-0.84

-1.54

Tax paid

-4.41

-2.02

-2.56

-4.22

Working capital

16.43

7.78

-2.65

6.13

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2

11.08

8.1

8.61

Op profit growth

71.41

94.81

-52.32

73.81

EBIT growth

64.45

80.02

-43.48

73.46

Net profit growth

56.03

144.05

-39.95

44.18

No Record Found

Ishan Dyes & chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ishan Dyes & chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Piyushbhai Natvarlal Patel

Whole-time Director

Shrinal Piyushbhai Patel

Director

Anilaben P Patel

Independent Director

Mayank Hasmukhbhai Patel

Independent Director

Ronak Yatinkumar Desai

Independent Director

Roopin Amrit Patel

Independent Director

Yatin Gordhanbhai Patel

Director

Mirali Hemantbhai Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anisha Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ishan Dyes & chemicals Ltd

Summary

Ishan Dyes and Chemicals Ltd was incorporated in 1993. In a short span, since it actually started its production in the Nov. 1995, Ishan has embedded an impeccable impression in the global Pigment and Chemical market with its superior quality products. They have clinched a vast base of customers to whom the Company export wide range of Phthalocyanine Blue Pigments for plastics, waterbase & offset inks, paint(alkyd) on a regular basis. They march ahead with a highly progressive and professional approach aimed at result orientation and based on business ethics and management techniques.Presently, Company is engaged into manufacturing Copper Phthalocyanine Crude Blue (CPC Blue) and Pigment Blues. The Companys solvent dye is soluble in organic solvent. It manufacture a range of solvent dye which does not ionize. This quality of solvent Pigments makes them soluble in non-polar materials such as triglycerides. Solvent Pigments are commonly called as lysochrome Pigments.High quality is an important precondition for everlasting success. Ishans quality assurance system meets all customary specifications associated with international standards of quality. It fulfills additional requirements into field like Blue and Green Colours. The success of these measures is seen in high standards of quality and compatibility at global level.
Company FAQs

What is the Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹53 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd is ₹111.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd is 25.28 and 1.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd is ₹44.63 and ₹71.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd?

Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.31%, 3 Years at -17.64%, 1 Year at -12.63%, 6 Month at -6.33%, 3 Month at -12.61% and 1 Month at -1.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.19 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 52.81 %

