iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ishan Dyes & chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

53
(1.13%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:03:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ishan Dyes & chemicals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

81.75

80.14

72.14

66.74

yoy growth (%)

2

11.08

8.1

8.61

Raw materials

-38.37

-44.97

-44.78

-35.04

As % of sales

46.93

56.11

62.07

52.5

Employee costs

-7.87

-7.17

-5.22

-5.4

As % of sales

9.62

8.94

7.24

8.1

Other costs

-17.91

-17.73

-16.86

-15.24

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.91

22.13

23.37

22.83

Operating profit

17.59

10.26

5.26

11.04

OPM

21.51

12.8

7.3

16.55

Depreciation

-2.01

-1.77

-0.84

-1.54

Interest expense

-0.58

-0.59

-0.64

-0.81

Other income

2.23

2.34

1.59

1.14

Profit before tax

17.22

10.23

5.37

9.82

Taxes

-4.41

-2.02

-2.56

-4.22

Tax rate

-25.63

-19.8

-47.64

-42.99

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

12.8

8.2

2.81

5.6

Exceptional items

0

0

0.55

0

Net profit

12.8

8.2

3.36

5.6

yoy growth (%)

56.03

144.05

-39.95

44.18

NPM

15.66

10.24

4.66

8.39

Ishan Dyes & Ch. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ishan Dyes & chemicals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.