|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
81.75
80.14
72.14
66.74
yoy growth (%)
2
11.08
8.1
8.61
Raw materials
-38.37
-44.97
-44.78
-35.04
As % of sales
46.93
56.11
62.07
52.5
Employee costs
-7.87
-7.17
-5.22
-5.4
As % of sales
9.62
8.94
7.24
8.1
Other costs
-17.91
-17.73
-16.86
-15.24
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.91
22.13
23.37
22.83
Operating profit
17.59
10.26
5.26
11.04
OPM
21.51
12.8
7.3
16.55
Depreciation
-2.01
-1.77
-0.84
-1.54
Interest expense
-0.58
-0.59
-0.64
-0.81
Other income
2.23
2.34
1.59
1.14
Profit before tax
17.22
10.23
5.37
9.82
Taxes
-4.41
-2.02
-2.56
-4.22
Tax rate
-25.63
-19.8
-47.64
-42.99
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
12.8
8.2
2.81
5.6
Exceptional items
0
0
0.55
0
Net profit
12.8
8.2
3.36
5.6
yoy growth (%)
56.03
144.05
-39.95
44.18
NPM
15.66
10.24
4.66
8.39
