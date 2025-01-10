Ishan Dyes & chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.97
20.97
23.07
15.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
81.84
81.8
62.57
49.32
Net Worth
102.81
102.77
85.64
65.29
Minority Interest
Debt
59.44
22.43
18.79
9.68
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.98
1.72
1.56
1.27
Total Liabilities
164.23
126.92
105.99
76.24
Fixed Assets
93.83
63.3
37.19
31.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.07
0.15
0.06
Networking Capital
70.22
63.25
68.36
44.26
Inventories
25.84
23.13
23.29
13.54
Inventory Days
60.45
Sundry Debtors
24.72
12.74
34.81
26.59
Debtor Days
118.71
Other Current Assets
34.69
31.4
18.8
18.12
Sundry Creditors
-13.49
-2.94
-6.02
-10.85
Creditor Days
48.44
Other Current Liabilities
-1.54
-1.08
-2.52
-3.14
Cash
0.16
0.27
0.27
0.39
Total Assets
164.23
126.91
105.99
76.24
