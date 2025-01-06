Ishan Dyes & chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
17.22
10.23
5.37
9.82
Depreciation
-2.01
-1.77
-0.84
-1.54
Tax paid
-4.41
-2.02
-2.56
-4.22
Working capital
16.43
7.78
-2.65
6.13
Other operating items
Operating
27.22
14.21
-0.68
10.18
Capital expenditure
3.79
11.99
6.11
1.31
Free cash flow
31.01
26.2
5.42
11.49
Equity raised
76.29
52.54
30.84
27.29
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
8.17
-6.07
4.72
2.76
Dividends paid
1.6
0
0.84
0
Net in cash
117.07
72.67
41.83
41.55
