iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ishan Dyes & chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

52.84
(-2.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ishan Dyes & chemicals Ltd

Ishan Dyes & Ch. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

17.22

10.23

5.37

9.82

Depreciation

-2.01

-1.77

-0.84

-1.54

Tax paid

-4.41

-2.02

-2.56

-4.22

Working capital

16.43

7.78

-2.65

6.13

Other operating items

Operating

27.22

14.21

-0.68

10.18

Capital expenditure

3.79

11.99

6.11

1.31

Free cash flow

31.01

26.2

5.42

11.49

Equity raised

76.29

52.54

30.84

27.29

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

8.17

-6.07

4.72

2.76

Dividends paid

1.6

0

0.84

0

Net in cash

117.07

72.67

41.83

41.55

Ishan Dyes & Ch. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ishan Dyes & chemicals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.