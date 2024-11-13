Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 27 Oct 2024

ISHAN DYES & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 13th November 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 30 Aug 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 30/08/2024.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

ISHAN DYES & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 14/08/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

ISHAN DYES & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 30/05/2024. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024