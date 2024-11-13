iifl-logo-icon 1
Ishan Dyes & chemicals Ltd Board Meeting

Jan 15, 2025|03:45:00 PM

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 202427 Oct 2024
ISHAN DYES & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 13th November 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting30 Aug 202430 Aug 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 30/08/2024.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
ISHAN DYES & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 14/08/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
ISHAN DYES & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 30/05/2024. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
ISHAN DYES & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine months Period ended 31st December 2023. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair. In continuation of our letter dated 05th February 2024 and Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Monday, 12th February 2024 have inter alia considered and approved the matters as per enclosed disclosure. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)

