To,

The Members of

Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Limited Ahmedabad

Report on the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of ISHAN DYES & CHEMICALS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Ind AS Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Ind AS statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Standalone Ind AS statement of Cash Flow, the Standalone Ind AS statement of changes in equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as " the Standalone Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the loss and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the code of Ethics issued by the institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

KEY AUDIT MATTER RESPONSE TO KEY AUDIT MATTER Financials Asset - Loans - Refer note no.9 of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statement (Advances recoverable from related party) Our procedures included and were not limited to the following: The company has extended interest bearing advance of Rs. 1163.45 Lacs to Cluster Enviro Private Limited which is the group company. Reviewed the fair valuation of the business of Cluster Enviro Pvt. Ltd. on the basis of independent valuation report provided by the management of the Company along with management representations Assessed and tested the valuation methodology and assumptions used by Registered Valuer Reviewed the assumptions around the cash flow forecast of Cluster Enviro Pvt. Ltd. Obtained explanation from management regarding strategic nature of the loan given Reviewed the communications made and received from the regulatory authorities in relation to the restarting of the TSDF facility of Cluster Enviro Pvt. Ltd. Assessed the present status of the Cluster Enviro Pvt. Ltd. along with potential changes in key variables as compared to the previous years to evaluate the inputs and assumptions used for the recoverability of the said advances also the fair value of the said advances is significantly influenced by the expected pattern of future benefits of the tangible assets of Cluster Enviro Pvt. Ltd. Accordingly it has been considered as a key audit matter.

Information Other than the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the companys annual report, but does not include the Standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Managements and the Board of Directors Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, the Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternate but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit concluded in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. ? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143 (3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Ind AS financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. ? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management and the Board of Directors.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of Management and the Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report.

However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. ? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: -

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c. the Standalone Ind AS balance sheet, the Standalone Ind AS statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the Standalone Ind AS statement of changes in equity and the Standalone Ind AS statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. in our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rule issued thereunder;

e. On the basis of written representation received from the directors, as at 31st March 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report that none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Companies Act 2013;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g. In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. Details of pending litigation is provided in Note 38 forming part of audited financial statement;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and

Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in note 61 to the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities

("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the

Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in note 62 to the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material mis-statement. v. During the year, the Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend hence it is not applicable.

Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except inventory records which is maintained manually due to limitation of accounting software attributable to complex nature of manufacturing process of the company. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For A R Sulakhe & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN No. : 110540W

Sd/- Jyoti Jain M. No.:178761 UDIN: 24178761BKAKUV8354

Date: 30th May, 2024 Place: Ahmedabad

Annexure "A"

The Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of

ISHAN DYES & CHEMICALS LIMITED

(Referred to in paragraph 1, under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our

Report of even date)

Annexure to the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of ISHAN DYES & CHEMICALS LIMITED on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024.

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipments;

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipments by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the Standalone Ind AS financial statements are held in the name of the company.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipments (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during the year. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are having differences with the books of account of the Company, and reasons are provided in Note17 to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements .

(iii) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, the company has not made investment in any company during the year under audit. The Company has not provided security, guarantee or granted loan or granted advances in nature of loan, secured or unsecured to Companies, partnerships or any other parties during the year except disclosed in clause (iii)(a)(B) hereunder.

(a) (A) Based on the audit procedures carried out by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances and guarantees or securities to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.

(B) Based on the audit procedures carried out by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans or advances but not guarantees or securities to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates as under.

Particulars Advances in the nature of loan (Rs. In Lacs) Opening balance Rs.2384.22 Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year Rs.612.07 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date Rs.1772.14

(b) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, company has not made any investment during the year, therefore it is not applicable to the company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, in our opinion, there is no repayment of principal hence disclosure about repayment is not applicable and only payment of interest has been stipulated and the receipts have been regular. Further, the Company has not given any advances in the nature of loans to any party during the year except disclosed in Note 41, Note 60 and Note 9 to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given. Further, the Company has not given any advances in the nature of loans to any party during the year except disclosed in Note 41, Note 60 and Note 9 to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans repayable on demand, refer Note 41, Note 60 and Note 9 to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements. Details are as under.

The aggregate amount Percentage thereof to the total loans granted Aggregate amount of loans granted to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 Rs.1772.15 Lacs 72.6% Rs.1286.03 Lacs

(iv) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security as applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from public. Accordingly, clause 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the

Companies Act, 2013 in respect of its manufactured goods and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether these are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) The Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added tax during the year since effective July 1 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into GST.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax (‘GST), Provident fund, Employees State Insurance,

Income- Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues have been regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, statutory dues relating to Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as follows.

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs.in Lacs) Period to which it relates Forum where dispute is pending The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 215.38 AY 2013-14 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) CGST Act, 2017 GST 453.22 FY 2018-19 The Commissioner (Appeals), Central GST & Central Excise, Ahmedabad

(viii) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in books of account, in the assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has obtained term loan during the year and it is used for the object for which they were obtained.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Balance Sheet of the Company, we report that funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company, we report that the company does not hold any investment in any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures (as defined in the Act) during the year ended on 31 March 2024. Accordingly, clause 3 (ix) (e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company, we report that the company does not hold any investment in any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures (as defined in the Act) during the year ended on 31 March 2024. Accordingly, clause 3 (ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) and 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, no whistle-blower complaints, received during the year by the company.

(xii) Company is not a Nidhi company, accordingly provisions of the Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that all transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the Accounting Standards and the Companies Act, 2013.

(xiv) (a) Based on the information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, accordingly the provisions of clause 3(xvi) of the Order are not applicable

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report of Clause 3 (iii) (xvii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is incapable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

For A R Sulakhe & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN No. : 110540W

Sd/- Jyoti Jain M. No.:178761

Date: 30th May, 2024 Place: Ahmedabad UDIN: 24178761BKAKUV8354

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of ISHAN DYES & CHEMICALS LIMITED for the year ended March 31, 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 2 A (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date) REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER

CLAUSE (i) OF SUBSECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

OPINION

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of ISHAN DYES & CHEMICALS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls

Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and payments of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For A R Sulakhe & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN No. : 110540W

Sd/- Jyoti Jain M. No.:178761