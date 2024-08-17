Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹222.65
Prev. Close₹222.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹35.86
Day's High₹232.45
Day's Low₹218.1
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)526.86
P/E10.93
EPS20.6
Divi. Yield2.22
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
23.39
23.39
23.39
23.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
422.62
399.4
353.76
336.85
Net Worth
446.01
422.79
377.15
360.24
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
1,125.69
1,066.16
802.89
614.54
yoy growth (%)
5.58
32.78
30.65
158.39
Raw materials
-644.3
-595.46
-430.83
-314.37
As % of sales
57.23
55.85
53.66
51.15
Employee costs
-72.13
-58.95
-43.62
-34.94
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
81.5
89.25
59.84
39.38
Depreciation
-63.31
-76.86
-60.02
-54.01
Tax paid
-55.55
-39.5
-26.09
-12.35
Working capital
26.78
-8.05
-9.64
53.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.58
32.78
30.65
158.39
Op profit growth
0.19
23.07
22.6
105.54
EBIT growth
6.1
19.75
25.06
62.11
Net profit growth
-25.03
153.16
357.58
-93.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
A K Agarwala
Director
P P Sharma
Director
Biswajit Choudhuri
Director
J C Chopra
Managing Director
K C Jhanwar
Director
Lalitkumar S Naik
Company Secretary
Akash Mishra
Director
Girish M Dave
Director
Preeti Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Aditya Birla Chemicals India Ltd Merged
Summary
Aditya Birla Chemicals India Ltd (formerly known as Bihar Caustic & Chemicals Ltd) is a unit of Aditya Birla Group and one of the leading Chlor Alkali Company in India. The company is enganged in Chlor Alkali Chemicals segment. Their products include caustin soda, liquid chlorine, hydrochloric acid, sodium hypo chlorite, compressed hydrogen, aluminium chloride granular, aluminium chloride powder, stable bleaching powder and electricity.The company is having their manufacturing plant located at Palamau in Jharkahand. The manufacturing process of the plant is latest energy efficient and environment friendly state-of-art Membrane Cell Technology. They are having a state-of-art 30 MW Captive Power Plant to meet the requirement of uninterrupted power supply. The company was incorporated in the year 1976 as a joint venture between the Aditya Birla Group and the Bihar State Industrial Development Corporation. In the year 1984, the company commissioned the Palamau plant in Jharkhand with an initial caustic soda capacity of 33,000 TPA. The company has since grown to become the leading caustic soda producer in the eastern region of the country.During the year 1993-1994, the company achieved a break through by exporting Liquid Chlorine to Bangladesh. During the year 1994-1995, the company completed jobs relating to Anode to replacement, revamping of hydrochloric and increased in chlorine liquefaction facility. During the year 1998-1999, the company completed Civil foundation for Boiler
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.