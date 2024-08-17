Summary

Aditya Birla Chemicals India Ltd (formerly known as Bihar Caustic & Chemicals Ltd) is a unit of Aditya Birla Group and one of the leading Chlor Alkali Company in India. The company is enganged in Chlor Alkali Chemicals segment. Their products include caustin soda, liquid chlorine, hydrochloric acid, sodium hypo chlorite, compressed hydrogen, aluminium chloride granular, aluminium chloride powder, stable bleaching powder and electricity.The company is having their manufacturing plant located at Palamau in Jharkahand. The manufacturing process of the plant is latest energy efficient and environment friendly state-of-art Membrane Cell Technology. They are having a state-of-art 30 MW Captive Power Plant to meet the requirement of uninterrupted power supply. The company was incorporated in the year 1976 as a joint venture between the Aditya Birla Group and the Bihar State Industrial Development Corporation. In the year 1984, the company commissioned the Palamau plant in Jharkhand with an initial caustic soda capacity of 33,000 TPA. The company has since grown to become the leading caustic soda producer in the eastern region of the country.During the year 1993-1994, the company achieved a break through by exporting Liquid Chlorine to Bangladesh. During the year 1994-1995, the company completed jobs relating to Anode to replacement, revamping of hydrochloric and increased in chlorine liquefaction facility. During the year 1998-1999, the company completed Civil foundation for Boiler

Read More