Aditya Birla Chemicals India Ltd Merged Share Price

225.25
(1.21%)
Jan 13, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Aditya Birla Chemicals India Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

222.65

Prev. Close

222.55

Turnover(Lac.)

35.86

Day's High

232.45

Day's Low

218.1

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

526.86

P/E

10.93

EPS

20.6

Divi. Yield

2.22

Aditya Birla Chemicals India Ltd Merged Corporate Action

Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:09 AM
Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.31%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.31%

Non-Promoter- 23.57%

Institutions: 23.57%

Non-Institutions: 20.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aditya Birla Chemicals India Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

23.39

23.39

23.39

23.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

422.62

399.4

353.76

336.85

Net Worth

446.01

422.79

377.15

360.24

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

1,125.69

1,066.16

802.89

614.54

yoy growth (%)

5.58

32.78

30.65

158.39

Raw materials

-644.3

-595.46

-430.83

-314.37

As % of sales

57.23

55.85

53.66

51.15

Employee costs

-72.13

-58.95

-43.62

-34.94

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

81.5

89.25

59.84

39.38

Depreciation

-63.31

-76.86

-60.02

-54.01

Tax paid

-55.55

-39.5

-26.09

-12.35

Working capital

26.78

-8.05

-9.64

53.47

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.58

32.78

30.65

158.39

Op profit growth

0.19

23.07

22.6

105.54

EBIT growth

6.1

19.75

25.06

62.11

Net profit growth

-25.03

153.16

357.58

-93.1

Aditya Birla Chemicals India Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aditya Birla Chemicals India Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

A K Agarwala

Director

P P Sharma

Director

Biswajit Choudhuri

Director

J C Chopra

Managing Director

K C Jhanwar

Director

Lalitkumar S Naik

Company Secretary

Akash Mishra

Director

Girish M Dave

Director

Preeti Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aditya Birla Chemicals India Ltd Merged

Summary

Aditya Birla Chemicals India Ltd (formerly known as Bihar Caustic & Chemicals Ltd) is a unit of Aditya Birla Group and one of the leading Chlor Alkali Company in India. The company is enganged in Chlor Alkali Chemicals segment. Their products include caustin soda, liquid chlorine, hydrochloric acid, sodium hypo chlorite, compressed hydrogen, aluminium chloride granular, aluminium chloride powder, stable bleaching powder and electricity.The company is having their manufacturing plant located at Palamau in Jharkahand. The manufacturing process of the plant is latest energy efficient and environment friendly state-of-art Membrane Cell Technology. They are having a state-of-art 30 MW Captive Power Plant to meet the requirement of uninterrupted power supply. The company was incorporated in the year 1976 as a joint venture between the Aditya Birla Group and the Bihar State Industrial Development Corporation. In the year 1984, the company commissioned the Palamau plant in Jharkhand with an initial caustic soda capacity of 33,000 TPA. The company has since grown to become the leading caustic soda producer in the eastern region of the country.During the year 1993-1994, the company achieved a break through by exporting Liquid Chlorine to Bangladesh. During the year 1994-1995, the company completed jobs relating to Anode to replacement, revamping of hydrochloric and increased in chlorine liquefaction facility. During the year 1998-1999, the company completed Civil foundation for Boiler
