Aditya Birla Chemicals India Ltd Merged Summary

Aditya Birla Chemicals India Ltd (formerly known as Bihar Caustic & Chemicals Ltd) is a unit of Aditya Birla Group and one of the leading Chlor Alkali Company in India. The company is enganged in Chlor Alkali Chemicals segment. Their products include caustin soda, liquid chlorine, hydrochloric acid, sodium hypo chlorite, compressed hydrogen, aluminium chloride granular, aluminium chloride powder, stable bleaching powder and electricity.The company is having their manufacturing plant located at Palamau in Jharkahand. The manufacturing process of the plant is latest energy efficient and environment friendly state-of-art Membrane Cell Technology. They are having a state-of-art 30 MW Captive Power Plant to meet the requirement of uninterrupted power supply. The company was incorporated in the year 1976 as a joint venture between the Aditya Birla Group and the Bihar State Industrial Development Corporation. In the year 1984, the company commissioned the Palamau plant in Jharkhand with an initial caustic soda capacity of 33,000 TPA. The company has since grown to become the leading caustic soda producer in the eastern region of the country.During the year 1993-1994, the company achieved a break through by exporting Liquid Chlorine to Bangladesh. During the year 1994-1995, the company completed jobs relating to Anode to replacement, revamping of hydrochloric and increased in chlorine liquefaction facility. During the year 1998-1999, the company completed Civil foundation for Boiler House and Power House and in the same year, they commenced the Boiler erection. During the year 1999-2000, the company commenced installation of a 30 MW Power Plant and completed the major civil and structural works. During the year 2000-2001, the company increased the installed capacity of Caustic Soda from 33,000 MT to 51,048 MT. Also, the company successfully commissioned the power plant and in January 1, 2001, they started commercial generation. During the year 2002-2003, the company completed and stabilized expansion of Liquid Chlorine capacity from 90 TPD to 100 TPD. During the year, the company also completed and stabilized installation of Sodium Hypo Chlorite plant to utilize waste chlorine of the plant. During the year 2003-2004, the company increased the installed capacity of Liquid Chlorine from 26,400 MT to 39,600 MT. During the year, the company set up a Hydrogen Bottling Plant. During the year 2004-2005, the company installed Sodium Hypo Chlorite with the capacity of 9900 MT and in the same year, they commissioned Hydrogen Bottling plant. During the year 2005-2006, the company increased the installed capacity of Caustic Soda from 51,048 MT to 78,750 MT and in the same year, it increased the installed capacity of Liquid Chlorine from 39600 MT to 52500 MT. Also, the company increased the installed capacity of Sodium Hypo Chlorite from 9900 MT to 35000 MT. During the year, the company increased installed capacity of Hydrochloric Acid from 29040 MT to 31500 MT. During the year 2006-2007, the company successfully commissioned the Aluminium-chloride project. During the year, the company increased installed capacity of Hydrochloric Acid from 29040 MT to 31500 MT. During the year 2007-2008, the company commenced commercial production of Aluminium-chloride plant. Also, the company expanded the capacity of their Caustic Soda Plant from 225 TPD to 265 TPD by de- bottlenecking. During the year 2008-2009, the company name was changed from Bihar Caustic & Chemicals Ltd to Aditya Birla Chemical India Ltd. The company successfully commissioned one more Electrolyser during the year. They increased installed capacity of Caustic Soda from 92,750 MT to 105,000 MT. Also, they increased the installed capacity of Liquid Chlorine from 56000 MT to 63000 MT.The company is proposing to expand their Aluminium Chloride Plant capacity from 25 TPD to 50 TPD by putting up additional reactors, based on latest technology, with a capital investment of Rs 12.40 crore. The company is also exploring to expand their capacity of Caustic plant by another 150 TPD along with 30 MW power plant. The estimated cost for carrying out this expansion would be around Rs 325 crore.In April 2011, the company acquired the Chloro Chemical Division of Kanoria Chemicals and Industries for Rs 830 crore. The chemical division comprises manufacturing facility for chlor-alkalis, chlorine derivatives and water treatment at Renukoot in Uttar Pradesh and Salt Works in Gujarat.The company plans to invest Rs 1,000 crore in two years for setting up greenfield projects for producing caustic soda of 150,000 TPA at Vilayat and another 75,000-90,000 TPA at Patalganaga in Gujarat.