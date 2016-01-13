Aditya Birla Chemicals India Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
23.39
23.39
23.39
23.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
422.62
399.4
353.76
336.85
Net Worth
446.01
422.79
377.15
360.24
Minority Interest
Debt
1,051.84
1,004.18
815.8
789.08
Deferred Tax Liability Net
133.41
97.92
76.11
48.37
Total Liabilities
1,631.26
1,524.89
1,269.06
1,197.69
Fixed Assets
1,459.63
1,368.48
1,099.02
988.61
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.05
0
6.51
18.84
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.38
3.59
2.51
0.82
Networking Capital
160.19
146.64
130.98
153.66
Inventories
154.35
171.54
90.57
66.41
Inventory Days
50.04
58.72
41.17
39.44
Sundry Debtors
120.64
134.61
104.27
75.44
Debtor Days
39.11
46.08
47.4
44.8
Other Current Assets
100.88
98.71
125.66
106.03
Sundry Creditors
-67.55
-97.32
-102.76
-8.06
Creditor Days
21.9
33.31
46.71
4.78
Other Current Liabilities
-148.13
-160.9
-86.76
-86.16
Cash
4
6.18
30.04
35.76
Total Assets
1,631.25
1,524.89
1,269.06
1,197.69
