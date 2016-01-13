iifl-logo-icon 1
Aditya Birla Chemicals India Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

225.25
(1.21%)
Jan 13, 2016|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

1,125.69

1,066.16

802.89

614.54

yoy growth (%)

5.58

32.78

30.65

158.39

Raw materials

-644.3

-595.46

-430.83

-314.37

As % of sales

57.23

55.85

53.66

51.15

Employee costs

-72.13

-58.95

-43.62

-34.94

As % of sales

6.4

5.52

5.43

5.68

Other costs

-163.01

-165.97

-128.74

-102.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.48

15.56

16.03

16.65

Operating profit

246.24

245.76

199.68

162.87

OPM

21.87

23.05

24.87

26.5

Depreciation

-63.31

-76.86

-60.02

-54.01

Interest expense

-109.33

-90.6

-90.34

-80.69

Other income

7.9

10.95

10.52

11.23

Profit before tax

81.5

89.25

59.84

39.38

Taxes

-55.55

-39.5

-26.09

-12.35

Tax rate

-68.15

-44.26

-43.59

-31.36

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

25.95

49.74

33.75

27.03

Exceptional items

11.33

0

-14.1

-22.73

Net profit

37.29

49.74

19.64

4.29

yoy growth (%)

-25.03

153.16

357.58

-93.1

NPM

3.31

4.66

2.44

0.69

