Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
1,125.69
1,066.16
802.89
614.54
yoy growth (%)
5.58
32.78
30.65
158.39
Raw materials
-644.3
-595.46
-430.83
-314.37
As % of sales
57.23
55.85
53.66
51.15
Employee costs
-72.13
-58.95
-43.62
-34.94
As % of sales
6.4
5.52
5.43
5.68
Other costs
-163.01
-165.97
-128.74
-102.34
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.48
15.56
16.03
16.65
Operating profit
246.24
245.76
199.68
162.87
OPM
21.87
23.05
24.87
26.5
Depreciation
-63.31
-76.86
-60.02
-54.01
Interest expense
-109.33
-90.6
-90.34
-80.69
Other income
7.9
10.95
10.52
11.23
Profit before tax
81.5
89.25
59.84
39.38
Taxes
-55.55
-39.5
-26.09
-12.35
Tax rate
-68.15
-44.26
-43.59
-31.36
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
25.95
49.74
33.75
27.03
Exceptional items
11.33
0
-14.1
-22.73
Net profit
37.29
49.74
19.64
4.29
yoy growth (%)
-25.03
153.16
357.58
-93.1
NPM
3.31
4.66
2.44
0.69
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.