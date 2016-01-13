iifl-logo-icon 1
Aditya Birla Chemicals India Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

225.25
(1.21%)
Jan 13, 2016

QUICKLINKS FOR Aditya Birla Chemicals India Ltd Merged

Aditya Birla Chemicals India Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

81.5

89.25

59.84

39.38

Depreciation

-63.31

-76.86

-60.02

-54.01

Tax paid

-55.55

-39.5

-26.09

-12.35

Working capital

26.78

-8.05

-9.64

53.47

Other operating items

Operating

-10.57

-35.16

-35.9

26.48

Capital expenditure

184.78

309.48

182.61

764.36

Free cash flow

174.2

274.31

146.7

790.84

Equity raised

796.41

706.92

673.3

662.38

Investing

5.05

-6.51

-12.33

-27.18

Financing

108.74

436.86

26.71

763.03

Dividends paid

11.69

3.51

2.34

1.17

Net in cash

1,096.09

1,415.09

836.73

2,190.25

