Aditya Birla Chemicals India Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
81.5
89.25
59.84
39.38
Depreciation
-63.31
-76.86
-60.02
-54.01
Tax paid
-55.55
-39.5
-26.09
-12.35
Working capital
26.78
-8.05
-9.64
53.47
Other operating items
Operating
-10.57
-35.16
-35.9
26.48
Capital expenditure
184.78
309.48
182.61
764.36
Free cash flow
174.2
274.31
146.7
790.84
Equity raised
796.41
706.92
673.3
662.38
Investing
5.05
-6.51
-12.33
-27.18
Financing
108.74
436.86
26.71
763.03
Dividends paid
11.69
3.51
2.34
1.17
Net in cash
1,096.09
1,415.09
836.73
2,190.25
