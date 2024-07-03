iifl-logo-icon 1
Prolife Industries Ltd Share Price

358
(3.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:41:39 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open361
  • Day's High361
  • 52 Wk High354
  • Prev. Close345.4
  • Day's Low357
  • 52 Wk Low 187
  • Turnover (lac)10.74
  • P/E16.14
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS21.4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)146.57
  • Div. Yield0.14
Prolife Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

361

Prev. Close

345.4

Turnover(Lac.)

10.74

Day's High

361

Day's Low

357

52 Week's High

354

52 Week's Low

187

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

146.57

P/E

16.14

EPS

21.4

Divi. Yield

0.14

Prolife Industries Ltd Corporate Action

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Prolife Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Prolife Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:04 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.74%

Non-Promoter- 26.25%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Prolife Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.09

4.09

4.09

4.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

36.9

28.27

21.48

17.3

Net Worth

40.99

32.36

25.57

21.39

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

73.58

50.45

29.66

27.31

yoy growth (%)

45.85

70.04

8.62

0.44

Raw materials

-55.24

-37.85

-19.4

-19.21

As % of sales

75.07

75.02

65.41

70.34

Employee costs

-3.32

-2.16

-1.76

-1.18

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

7.39

5.68

2.82

2.09

Depreciation

-0.93

-1.03

-0.92

-0.88

Tax paid

-1.89

-1.64

-0.78

-0.58

Working capital

-1.54

0.76

2.95

-1.23

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

45.85

70.04

8.62

0.44

Op profit growth

48.47

32.2

20.54

37.78

EBIT growth

25.67

68.98

29.88

33.31

Net profit growth

36.15

98.4

35.26

72.09

Prolife Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Prolife Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

A K Jolly

Managing Director

Karan Manindersingh Jolly

Non Executive Director

VeljibhaiKanjibhai Patel

Non Executive Director

Siddharth Raghuvanshi

Independent Director

Keshavkumar B Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sarathi Sheth

Independent Director

Dharmendra Pushkarna

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Prolife Industries Ltd

Summary

Prolife Industries Limited was incorporated at Ankleshwar as Mamta Dyes and Intermediates Private Limited on July 27, 1994 with the Registrar of Companies at Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli. The status of the Company was converted into Public Company. The name of the Company was changed from Mamta Dyes and Intermediates Limited to R.R.J. Dyes and Intermediates Limited dated February 20, 1997 and later on was changed to Prolife Industries Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 7, 2013.The Company made a public issue of 11,10,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating to Rs. 4.2 Crore in December, 2016. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing special and exclusive range of intermediates for dyes, pigments, agrochemicals and others. The main end product of the company is Naphthalene based Dyes & Intermediates which are being sold to well known multinational trading houses in various countries like U.S.A, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, France, Taiwan, Japan, Germany, Brazil, Italy, Pakistan etc. The Company also manufacturing one exclusive product namely Violet Acid which is in demand all over the world. The Company has formulated the sound business plan for the long-term growth to enhance its presence in the domestic as well as global market. As per the said growth plan, the Company already started to manufacture some new products and also increased its manufacturing and production base by adding additional manufacturing capacities. It furt
Company FAQs

What is the Prolife Industries Ltd share price today?

The Prolife Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹358 today.

What is the Market Cap of Prolife Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prolife Industries Ltd is ₹146.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Prolife Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Prolife Industries Ltd is 16.14 and 3.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Prolife Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prolife Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prolife Industries Ltd is ₹187 and ₹354 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Prolife Industries Ltd?

Prolife Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 66.06%, 3 Years at 33.32%, 1 Year at 46.36%, 6 Month at 66.06%, 3 Month at 57.72% and 1 Month at 21.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Prolife Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Prolife Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.74 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.26 %

