SectorChemicals
Open₹361
Prev. Close₹345.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.74
Day's High₹361
Day's Low₹357
52 Week's High₹354
52 Week's Low₹187
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)146.57
P/E16.14
EPS21.4
Divi. Yield0.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.09
4.09
4.09
4.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
36.9
28.27
21.48
17.3
Net Worth
40.99
32.36
25.57
21.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
73.58
50.45
29.66
27.31
yoy growth (%)
45.85
70.04
8.62
0.44
Raw materials
-55.24
-37.85
-19.4
-19.21
As % of sales
75.07
75.02
65.41
70.34
Employee costs
-3.32
-2.16
-1.76
-1.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
7.39
5.68
2.82
2.09
Depreciation
-0.93
-1.03
-0.92
-0.88
Tax paid
-1.89
-1.64
-0.78
-0.58
Working capital
-1.54
0.76
2.95
-1.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
45.85
70.04
8.62
0.44
Op profit growth
48.47
32.2
20.54
37.78
EBIT growth
25.67
68.98
29.88
33.31
Net profit growth
36.15
98.4
35.26
72.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
A K Jolly
Managing Director
Karan Manindersingh Jolly
Non Executive Director
VeljibhaiKanjibhai Patel
Non Executive Director
Siddharth Raghuvanshi
Independent Director
Keshavkumar B Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sarathi Sheth
Independent Director
Dharmendra Pushkarna
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Prolife Industries Ltd
Summary
Prolife Industries Limited was incorporated at Ankleshwar as Mamta Dyes and Intermediates Private Limited on July 27, 1994 with the Registrar of Companies at Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli. The status of the Company was converted into Public Company. The name of the Company was changed from Mamta Dyes and Intermediates Limited to R.R.J. Dyes and Intermediates Limited dated February 20, 1997 and later on was changed to Prolife Industries Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 7, 2013.The Company made a public issue of 11,10,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating to Rs. 4.2 Crore in December, 2016. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing special and exclusive range of intermediates for dyes, pigments, agrochemicals and others. The main end product of the company is Naphthalene based Dyes & Intermediates which are being sold to well known multinational trading houses in various countries like U.S.A, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, France, Taiwan, Japan, Germany, Brazil, Italy, Pakistan etc. The Company also manufacturing one exclusive product namely Violet Acid which is in demand all over the world. The Company has formulated the sound business plan for the long-term growth to enhance its presence in the domestic as well as global market. As per the said growth plan, the Company already started to manufacture some new products and also increased its manufacturing and production base by adding additional manufacturing capacities. It furt
The Prolife Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹358 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prolife Industries Ltd is ₹146.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Prolife Industries Ltd is 16.14 and 3.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prolife Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prolife Industries Ltd is ₹187 and ₹354 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Prolife Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 66.06%, 3 Years at 33.32%, 1 Year at 46.36%, 6 Month at 66.06%, 3 Month at 57.72% and 1 Month at 21.19%.
