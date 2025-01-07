iifl-logo-icon 1
Prolife Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

73.58

50.45

29.66

27.31

yoy growth (%)

45.85

70.04

8.62

0.44

Raw materials

-55.24

-37.85

-19.4

-19.21

As % of sales

75.07

75.02

65.41

70.34

Employee costs

-3.32

-2.16

-1.76

-1.18

As % of sales

4.52

4.28

5.96

4.32

Other costs

-6.81

-4.91

-4.31

-3.45

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.26

9.74

14.54

12.64

Operating profit

8.19

5.52

4.17

3.46

OPM

11.14

10.94

14.07

12.68

Depreciation

-0.93

-1.03

-0.92

-0.88

Interest expense

-0.49

-0.59

-0.88

-0.76

Other income

0.61

1.78

0.46

0.27

Profit before tax

7.39

5.68

2.82

2.09

Taxes

-1.89

-1.64

-0.78

-0.58

Tax rate

-25.59

-28.92

-27.91

-28.04

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.49

4.03

2.03

1.5

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.49

4.03

2.03

1.5

yoy growth (%)

36.15

98.4

35.26

72.09

NPM

7.47

8

6.86

5.5

