|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
73.58
50.45
29.66
27.31
yoy growth (%)
45.85
70.04
8.62
0.44
Raw materials
-55.24
-37.85
-19.4
-19.21
As % of sales
75.07
75.02
65.41
70.34
Employee costs
-3.32
-2.16
-1.76
-1.18
As % of sales
4.52
4.28
5.96
4.32
Other costs
-6.81
-4.91
-4.31
-3.45
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.26
9.74
14.54
12.64
Operating profit
8.19
5.52
4.17
3.46
OPM
11.14
10.94
14.07
12.68
Depreciation
-0.93
-1.03
-0.92
-0.88
Interest expense
-0.49
-0.59
-0.88
-0.76
Other income
0.61
1.78
0.46
0.27
Profit before tax
7.39
5.68
2.82
2.09
Taxes
-1.89
-1.64
-0.78
-0.58
Tax rate
-25.59
-28.92
-27.91
-28.04
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.49
4.03
2.03
1.5
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.49
4.03
2.03
1.5
yoy growth (%)
36.15
98.4
35.26
72.09
NPM
7.47
8
6.86
5.5
