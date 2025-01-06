Prolife Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
7.39
5.68
2.82
2.09
Depreciation
-0.93
-1.03
-0.92
-0.88
Tax paid
-1.89
-1.64
-0.78
-0.58
Working capital
-1.54
0.76
2.95
-1.23
Other operating items
Operating
3.02
3.76
4.05
-0.61
Capital expenditure
0.67
0.6
1.4
2.34
Free cash flow
3.69
4.36
5.45
1.72
Equity raised
23.84
16.03
11.99
9.18
Investing
0
-0.54
-0.01
0.25
Financing
8.32
17.2
13.79
13.21
Dividends paid
0.12
0.12
0
0.1
Net in cash
35.97
37.17
31.23
24.47
