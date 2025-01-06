iifl-logo-icon 1
Prolife Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

347.95
(0.74%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:01 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Prolife Industries Ltd

Prolife Indust. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

7.39

5.68

2.82

2.09

Depreciation

-0.93

-1.03

-0.92

-0.88

Tax paid

-1.89

-1.64

-0.78

-0.58

Working capital

-1.54

0.76

2.95

-1.23

Other operating items

Operating

3.02

3.76

4.05

-0.61

Capital expenditure

0.67

0.6

1.4

2.34

Free cash flow

3.69

4.36

5.45

1.72

Equity raised

23.84

16.03

11.99

9.18

Investing

0

-0.54

-0.01

0.25

Financing

8.32

17.2

13.79

13.21

Dividends paid

0.12

0.12

0

0.1

Net in cash

35.97

37.17

31.23

24.47

