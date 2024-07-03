Prolife Industries Ltd Summary

Prolife Industries Limited was incorporated at Ankleshwar as Mamta Dyes and Intermediates Private Limited on July 27, 1994 with the Registrar of Companies at Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli. The status of the Company was converted into Public Company. The name of the Company was changed from Mamta Dyes and Intermediates Limited to R.R.J. Dyes and Intermediates Limited dated February 20, 1997 and later on was changed to Prolife Industries Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 7, 2013.The Company made a public issue of 11,10,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating to Rs. 4.2 Crore in December, 2016. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing special and exclusive range of intermediates for dyes, pigments, agrochemicals and others. The main end product of the company is Naphthalene based Dyes & Intermediates which are being sold to well known multinational trading houses in various countries like U.S.A, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, France, Taiwan, Japan, Germany, Brazil, Italy, Pakistan etc. The Company also manufacturing one exclusive product namely Violet Acid which is in demand all over the world. The Company has formulated the sound business plan for the long-term growth to enhance its presence in the domestic as well as global market. As per the said growth plan, the Company already started to manufacture some new products and also increased its manufacturing and production base by adding additional manufacturing capacities. It further started the additional building, plant and machinery and other allied facilities for the enhancement of the production facilities.