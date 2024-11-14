Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Prolife Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Aug 2024 14 Aug 2024

To consider dividend and other business matters Prolife Industries Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 23, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 0.50 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the half year and year ended March 31, 2024 Prolife Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Apr 2024 27 Mar 2024