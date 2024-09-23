Prolife Industries Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 23, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 0.5 per equity share. Prolife Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 23, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/09/2024) Prolife Industries Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 23, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/09/2024)