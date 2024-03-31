To the Members of Prolife Industries Limited,

Report on the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Prolife Industries Limited (CIN : L24231GJ1994PLC022613) !t as at March 31, 2024 the

Statement of Profit and Loss for the year ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

(a) In case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024;

(b) In case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, the profit of the Company for the year end on that date, and

(c) In case of the Statement of Cash Flow, of the Company for the year end on that date Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit matters :-

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys board of directors and management are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The management and Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the act) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that are operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A statement on the matters Specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2.

A. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we further report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the applicable Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refers to our separate report in Annexure - B.

B. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, we report as under with respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014:

a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March, 2024 on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 3.26 of Notes to Accounts.

b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise.

c) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company during the year ended on 31st March, 2024.

d)

i. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

• directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

ii. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall,:

• directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

iii. Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

iv. The dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

e) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

C. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid any director is not in excess of the Limit laid down under section 197 of the Act.

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(The Annexure referred to in Paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report on even date)

1.

a)

? The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

? The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars Intangible assets.

b) The Company has a regular programme for physical verification in a phased periodic manner, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regards to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date except stated below. In respect of immovable properties of land and buildings that have been taken on lease and disclosed as fixed asset in the financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company, where the Company is the lessee in the agreement.

Further, we report the following: -

Office at Thailand is in the name of Director of the Company, Mr. Karan Manindersingh Jolly.

d) According to information and explanation provided to us the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e) According to information and explanation provided to us, there is no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

2.

a) As explained to us the company is dealing into company is engaged in the business of manufacturing special and exclusive range of intermediates for dyes, pigments, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals and others; We have relied upon inventories

records as provided by the management before us for the purpose of verification as on 31st March, 2024.

b) During the year the company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets.

3. The Company has granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which

a) The company has provided loans to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates. The balance outstanding as at balance sheet date is Rs. 93.48 lakhs.

(Amount in Lakhs)

Particulars As at March 31, 2024 % of total loans Loans given to companies other than Subsidiary, Joint Rs. 22.60 77.40% Venture and associates. Loan Given to Employees Rs. 6.62 22.60%

b) In our opinion, the investments made and terms and conditions of grant of loans given during the year by the company are not prima facie prejudicial to the interest of the company.

c) In respect of loans granted by the company to parties, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated in the agreement. Hence, we are unable to make a specific comment on the regularity of repayment of principal and payment of interest in respect of such loans.

d) In respect of loans granted by the company, there is no amount which is overdue at that balance sheet date.

e) There are no loans or advances which has fallen due during the year which either has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

4. According to the information and explanation given to us, during the year the Company has not given loans covered by provisions of section 185 of the Act. The Company has complied with the provisions of sub section (1) of section 186 of the Act as applicable to it.

According to information and explanation provided to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by f) The company has not granted loans which are repayable on demand other than to promoters, related parties as

defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the companies Act, 2013. The company has not provided any guarantee or security to companies or any other parties.

5. the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

6. We are informed that the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the activities carried on by the Company.

7. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

Nature of the statute Nature of dues Forum where Dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount (In Lakhs) Amount paid under protest (In Lakhs) The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Hon. Gujarat High Court (Special Writ Petition) A.Y. 2013-14 453.31 The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Hon. Gujarat High Court ( Special Writ Petition) A.Y. 2014-15 334.62 The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Commissioner of Income Tax A.Y. 2016-17 80.87 AA, DGFT Export Obligation Jt. Director General of Foreign Trade A.Y. 2001-02 3.16

c) Details of dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Excise Duty and Value Added Tax which have not been deposited as at March 31, 2024 on account of dispute are given below:

Value Added Tax VAT Commissioner of sales Tax F.Y. 2014-15 13.44 Value Added Tax VAT Commissioner of sales Tax F.Y. 2014-15 21.06 Value Added Tax VAT Commissioner of sales Tax F.Y. 2015-16 7.18

8. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under Income-tax act,1961 as income during the year.

9.

a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of any dues to its financial institutes, bankers and government. The Company did not have any outstanding debentures during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of, our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds have been raised on short-term basis by the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

10.

(a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or term loans and hence reporting under clause 3 (ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

11.

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the company or on the company by its officer or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the company, carried in accordance with the auditing standards generally accepted in India, we have neither come across any instance of fraud on or by the Company noticed or reported during the course of our audit nor have we been informed of any such instance by the Management.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

13. According to the information and explanation provided to us and based on our examination of records of the company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with the Section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards and Companies Act, 2013.

14.

a) In our opinion the company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

15. According to the information and explanation provided to us and based on our examination of records of the company, the company has not entered into non cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the order is not applicable.

16.

a) According to the information and explanation provided to us, company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934.

b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

17. The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and has not incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

19. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. As the section 135 of the companies Act, 2013 does not apply to company and hence the

clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable