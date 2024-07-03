Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹149.8
Prev. Close₹149.78
Turnover(Lac.)₹26.53
Day's High₹155.01
Day's Low₹140.35
52 Week's High₹210.6
52 Week's Low₹112.15
Book Value₹44.74
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)161.98
P/E91.81
EPS1.63
Divi. Yield0.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.42
12.47
10.42
10.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38.76
30.13
27.87
26.08
Net Worth
50.18
42.6
38.29
36.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
90.08
105.01
96.65
87.31
yoy growth (%)
-14.22
8.65
10.69
1.44
Raw materials
-84.01
-95.29
-87.98
-78.58
As % of sales
93.26
90.74
91.03
89.99
Employee costs
-1.48
-1.86
-1.54
-1.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.22
4.75
4.04
3.56
Depreciation
-0.16
-0.19
-0.19
-0.18
Tax paid
-0.81
-1.35
-1.18
-1.21
Working capital
4.67
4.18
3.68
2.9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.22
8.65
10.69
1.44
Op profit growth
-36.66
10.56
-12.78
3.76
EBIT growth
-29.04
12.8
11.36
7.35
Net profit growth
-29.23
18.8
21.96
11.22
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
99.5
100.79
103.61
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
99.5
100.79
103.61
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
1.28
1.77
1.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
V P Mangal
Managing Director
S P Mangal
Whole-time Director
S N Nambiar
Director
Om Prakash Mangal
Director
Jitendra Kumar Sharmam
Addtnl Independent Director
Rushabh Shah
Addtnl Independent Director
Apeksha Vyas
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Utsav Himanshu Trivedi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Hindprakash Industries Ltd
Summary
Hindprakash Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Hindprakash Lonsen Industries Private Limited on November 11, 2008. Further, name of the Company was changed to Hindprakash Industries Private Limited on March 14, 2018. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Hindprakash Industries Limited on November 29, 2018.The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of Dyes, Auxiliaries, Intermediates and Chemicals. The Company started its manufacturing unit in 2008 to produce Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes and Textile auxiliaries for catering the needs of domestic textile industry. The Company has achieved a steady growth in productivity and has expanded its range of products from dyes to auxiliaries to speciality chemicals. With its wide range of products, the company caters to various industries viz. Dyestuff and Dye intermediates, Textiles, Construction Chemicals, Speciality Chemicals etc.The Company is located at Vatva i.e. in Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation, an Industrial Estate for manufacturing, blending and formulation of dyes, auxiliaries & intermediaries. The Estate has common effluent treatment plant of which most of the units in the estate are members apart from having their own environmental treatment facilities.The Company has started its operations to become a leader & frontrunner in dyes & chemical industry by providing the best and inn
Read More
The Hindprakash Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹141.79 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindprakash Industries Ltd is ₹161.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hindprakash Industries Ltd is 91.81 and 3.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindprakash Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindprakash Industries Ltd is ₹112.15 and ₹210.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hindprakash Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.39%, 3 Years at 32.53%, 1 Year at 33.67%, 6 Month at -13.28%, 3 Month at 1.80% and 1 Month at 3.08%.
