Summary

Hindprakash Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Hindprakash Lonsen Industries Private Limited on November 11, 2008. Further, name of the Company was changed to Hindprakash Industries Private Limited on March 14, 2018. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Hindprakash Industries Limited on November 29, 2018.The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of Dyes, Auxiliaries, Intermediates and Chemicals. The Company started its manufacturing unit in 2008 to produce Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes and Textile auxiliaries for catering the needs of domestic textile industry. The Company has achieved a steady growth in productivity and has expanded its range of products from dyes to auxiliaries to speciality chemicals. With its wide range of products, the company caters to various industries viz. Dyestuff and Dye intermediates, Textiles, Construction Chemicals, Speciality Chemicals etc.The Company is located at Vatva i.e. in Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation, an Industrial Estate for manufacturing, blending and formulation of dyes, auxiliaries & intermediaries. The Estate has common effluent treatment plant of which most of the units in the estate are members apart from having their own environmental treatment facilities.The Company has started its operations to become a leader & frontrunner in dyes & chemical industry by providing the best and inn

Read More