Hindprakash Industries Ltd Share Price

141.79
(-5.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

  • Open149.8
  • Day's High155.01
  • 52 Wk High210.6
  • Prev. Close149.78
  • Day's Low140.35
  • 52 Wk Low 112.15
  • Turnover (lac)26.53
  • P/E91.81
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value44.74
  • EPS1.63
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)161.98
  • Div. Yield0.33
Hindprakash Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

149.8

Prev. Close

149.78

Turnover(Lac.)

26.53

Day's High

155.01

Day's Low

140.35

52 Week's High

210.6

52 Week's Low

112.15

Book Value

44.74

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

161.98

P/E

91.81

EPS

1.63

Divi. Yield

0.33

Hindprakash Industries Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

Hindprakash Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Hindprakash Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:57 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.94%

Non-Promoter- 25.05%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hindprakash Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.42

12.47

10.42

10.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

38.76

30.13

27.87

26.08

Net Worth

50.18

42.6

38.29

36.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

90.08

105.01

96.65

87.31

yoy growth (%)

-14.22

8.65

10.69

1.44

Raw materials

-84.01

-95.29

-87.98

-78.58

As % of sales

93.26

90.74

91.03

89.99

Employee costs

-1.48

-1.86

-1.54

-1.58

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.22

4.75

4.04

3.56

Depreciation

-0.16

-0.19

-0.19

-0.18

Tax paid

-0.81

-1.35

-1.18

-1.21

Working capital

4.67

4.18

3.68

2.9

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.22

8.65

10.69

1.44

Op profit growth

-36.66

10.56

-12.78

3.76

EBIT growth

-29.04

12.8

11.36

7.35

Net profit growth

-29.23

18.8

21.96

11.22

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

99.5

100.79

103.61

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

99.5

100.79

103.61

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

1.28

1.77

1.2

Hindprakash Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hindprakash Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

V P Mangal

Managing Director

S P Mangal

Whole-time Director

S N Nambiar

Director

Om Prakash Mangal

Director

Jitendra Kumar Sharmam

Addtnl Independent Director

Rushabh Shah

Addtnl Independent Director

Apeksha Vyas

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Utsav Himanshu Trivedi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hindprakash Industries Ltd
Summary

Summary

Hindprakash Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Hindprakash Lonsen Industries Private Limited on November 11, 2008. Further, name of the Company was changed to Hindprakash Industries Private Limited on March 14, 2018. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Hindprakash Industries Limited on November 29, 2018.The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of Dyes, Auxiliaries, Intermediates and Chemicals. The Company started its manufacturing unit in 2008 to produce Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes and Textile auxiliaries for catering the needs of domestic textile industry. The Company has achieved a steady growth in productivity and has expanded its range of products from dyes to auxiliaries to speciality chemicals. With its wide range of products, the company caters to various industries viz. Dyestuff and Dye intermediates, Textiles, Construction Chemicals, Speciality Chemicals etc.The Company is located at Vatva i.e. in Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation, an Industrial Estate for manufacturing, blending and formulation of dyes, auxiliaries & intermediaries. The Estate has common effluent treatment plant of which most of the units in the estate are members apart from having their own environmental treatment facilities.The Company has started its operations to become a leader & frontrunner in dyes & chemical industry by providing the best and inn
Company FAQs

What is the Hindprakash Industries Ltd share price today?

The Hindprakash Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹141.79 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hindprakash Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindprakash Industries Ltd is ₹161.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hindprakash Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hindprakash Industries Ltd is 91.81 and 3.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hindprakash Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindprakash Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindprakash Industries Ltd is ₹112.15 and ₹210.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hindprakash Industries Ltd?

Hindprakash Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.39%, 3 Years at 32.53%, 1 Year at 33.67%, 6 Month at -13.28%, 3 Month at 1.80% and 1 Month at 3.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hindprakash Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hindprakash Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.95 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.05 %

