Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

Hindprakash Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve an Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

Resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Hindprakash Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting held today i.e. on 14th August, 2024 to consider and approve an Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Jun 2024 15 Jun 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. on June 15, 2024 Revised Outcome of the Board meeting held today i.e. on June 15, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.06.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

Hindprakash Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. Outcome pf the Board meeting held on 28th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024