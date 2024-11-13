iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindprakash Industries Ltd Board Meeting

Hindprakash Indu CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
Hindprakash Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve an Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting4 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
Resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
Hindprakash Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting held today i.e. on 14th August, 2024 to consider and approve an Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting15 Jun 202415 Jun 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. on June 15, 2024 Revised Outcome of the Board meeting held today i.e. on June 15, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.06.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
Hindprakash Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. Outcome pf the Board meeting held on 28th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
Hindprakash Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration and approval of an Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on December 31 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 09th February, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

Hindprakash Indu: Related News

No Record Found

