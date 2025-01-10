Hindprakash Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.42
12.47
10.42
10.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38.76
30.13
27.87
26.08
Net Worth
50.18
42.6
38.29
36.5
Minority Interest
Debt
22.35
21.41
9.16
9.76
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.31
0.24
0.21
0.06
Total Liabilities
72.84
64.25
47.66
46.32
Fixed Assets
15.44
15.45
13.53
13.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.62
4.94
0.07
0.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.13
0.12
0.14
0
Networking Capital
52.07
42.85
33.76
32.85
Inventories
19.96
16.42
15.95
15.1
Inventory Days
61.18
Sundry Debtors
25.97
32.59
23.19
23.36
Debtor Days
94.65
Other Current Assets
18.13
9.66
2.73
3.88
Sundry Creditors
-11.32
-15.23
-3.13
-4.38
Creditor Days
17.74
Other Current Liabilities
-0.66
-0.59
-4.98
-5.11
Cash
0.56
0.88
0.17
0.17
Total Assets
72.82
64.24
47.67
46.32
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.