Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
90.08
105.01
96.65
87.31
yoy growth (%)
-14.22
8.65
10.69
1.44
Raw materials
-84.01
-95.29
-87.98
-78.58
As % of sales
93.26
90.74
91.03
89.99
Employee costs
-1.48
-1.86
-1.54
-1.58
As % of sales
1.64
1.77
1.59
1.81
Other costs
-1.68
-3.25
-2.97
-2.38
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.86
3.1
3.07
2.72
Operating profit
2.9
4.59
4.15
4.76
OPM
3.22
4.37
4.29
5.45
Depreciation
-0.16
-0.19
-0.19
-0.18
Interest expense
-1.01
-1.22
-1.25
-1.19
Other income
1.5
1.58
1.34
0.18
Profit before tax
3.22
4.75
4.04
3.56
Taxes
-0.81
-1.35
-1.18
-1.21
Tax rate
-25.34
-28.48
-29.25
-34.18
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.4
3.4
2.86
2.34
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.4
3.4
2.86
2.34
yoy growth (%)
-29.23
18.8
21.96
11.22
NPM
2.67
3.23
2.96
2.68
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.