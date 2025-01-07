iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindprakash Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

147.59
(4.09%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

90.08

105.01

96.65

87.31

yoy growth (%)

-14.22

8.65

10.69

1.44

Raw materials

-84.01

-95.29

-87.98

-78.58

As % of sales

93.26

90.74

91.03

89.99

Employee costs

-1.48

-1.86

-1.54

-1.58

As % of sales

1.64

1.77

1.59

1.81

Other costs

-1.68

-3.25

-2.97

-2.38

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.86

3.1

3.07

2.72

Operating profit

2.9

4.59

4.15

4.76

OPM

3.22

4.37

4.29

5.45

Depreciation

-0.16

-0.19

-0.19

-0.18

Interest expense

-1.01

-1.22

-1.25

-1.19

Other income

1.5

1.58

1.34

0.18

Profit before tax

3.22

4.75

4.04

3.56

Taxes

-0.81

-1.35

-1.18

-1.21

Tax rate

-25.34

-28.48

-29.25

-34.18

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.4

3.4

2.86

2.34

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.4

3.4

2.86

2.34

yoy growth (%)

-29.23

18.8

21.96

11.22

NPM

2.67

3.23

2.96

2.68

