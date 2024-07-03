Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹16.54
Prev. Close₹15.83
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.61
Day's High₹16.54
Day's Low₹15.52
52 Week's High₹36.15
52 Week's Low₹14.02
Book Value₹21.95
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)40.33
P/E98.94
EPS0.16
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.27
17.27
17.27
17.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23.53
22.87
22.45
22.11
Net Worth
40.8
40.14
39.72
39.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
164.66
159.78
187.54
194.54
yoy growth (%)
3.05
-14.8
-3.59
32.04
Raw materials
-157.28
-148.27
-175.09
-182.54
As % of sales
95.51
92.79
93.35
93.83
Employee costs
-0.47
-0.52
-0.5
-0.52
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.02
4.5
5.46
5.17
Depreciation
-0.66
-0.74
-0.65
-0.46
Tax paid
-0.25
-1.13
-1.51
-1.72
Working capital
-4.87
8.85
6.48
3.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.05
-14.8
-3.59
32.04
Op profit growth
-53.24
-9.12
15.65
60.58
EBIT growth
-53.99
-9.91
13.51
65.39
Net profit growth
-77.34
-14.63
14.21
208.92
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson & M D
Dineshsinh Bhimsinh Chavada
Whole-time Director
Vijaysinh Dineshsinh Chavda
Director
Hansaben Dineshsinh Chavada
Independent Director
Faiyazkhan Pathan
Independent Director
Jagdishkumar Thakor
Independent Director
Pramodsinh D Dabhi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Saroj Jagetia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Initially in 2003, Sanginita Chemicals Limited started as a proprietorship under the name Sanginita Chemicals and Mr. Vijaysinh Chavda was the proprietor. On December 15, 2005, Sanginita Chemicals Incorporated as Private Limited under the name and style of Sanginita Chemicals Private Limited by promoters. On December 23, 2016, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company retaining the name to Sanginita Chemicals Limited. The Company is a Manufacturer and Exporter of metal based inorganic speciality chemicals.The Company mainly engaged in production of Cuprous Chloride, Cupric Chloride and Copper Sulphate at its factory plant in Gandhinagar, Gujarat with the optimum total producing capacity. In addition, the Company has also undertaken production of various other chemical products.The Company came out with public issue of 45,66,000 Equity shares of Rs. 10/- each by raising capital aggregating to Rs. 10.04 Crore in March, 2017. The Company installed manufacturing capacity of following three major products viz. Cuprous Chloride, Copper Sulphate and Cupric Chloride & Other Products as 6,000 MT / P.A., 5,400 MT / P.A. and 800 MT / P.A. respectively. These products are used in dyes and pigment industries, paint industries, pharmaceuticals industries, electroplating industries, metal extraction industries and ink, Carbon paper, PVC pipe coating industries etc. The Company is currently located and supplying the products in India including supply to Merchant Exporter.
The Sanginita Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹15.57 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sanginita Chemicals Ltd is ₹40.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sanginita Chemicals Ltd is 98.94 and 0.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sanginita Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sanginita Chemicals Ltd is ₹14.02 and ₹36.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sanginita Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -35.11%, 3 Years at -13.04%, 1 Year at -52.65%, 6 Month at -13.21%, 3 Month at -0.38% and 1 Month at -2.16%.
