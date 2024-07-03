iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sanginita Chemicals Ltd Share Price

15.57
(-1.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open16.54
  • Day's High16.54
  • 52 Wk High36.15
  • Prev. Close15.83
  • Day's Low15.52
  • 52 Wk Low 14.02
  • Turnover (lac)9.61
  • P/E98.94
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value21.95
  • EPS0.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)40.33
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sanginita Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

16.54

Prev. Close

15.83

Turnover(Lac.)

9.61

Day's High

16.54

Day's Low

15.52

52 Week's High

36.15

52 Week's Low

14.02

Book Value

21.95

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

40.33

P/E

98.94

EPS

0.16

Divi. Yield

0

Sanginita Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2024

arrow

3 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 May 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

Sanginita Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sanginita Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:09 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.24%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 62.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sanginita Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.27

17.27

17.27

17.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

23.53

22.87

22.45

22.11

Net Worth

40.8

40.14

39.72

39.38

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

164.66

159.78

187.54

194.54

yoy growth (%)

3.05

-14.8

-3.59

32.04

Raw materials

-157.28

-148.27

-175.09

-182.54

As % of sales

95.51

92.79

93.35

93.83

Employee costs

-0.47

-0.52

-0.5

-0.52

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.02

4.5

5.46

5.17

Depreciation

-0.66

-0.74

-0.65

-0.46

Tax paid

-0.25

-1.13

-1.51

-1.72

Working capital

-4.87

8.85

6.48

3.56

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.05

-14.8

-3.59

32.04

Op profit growth

-53.24

-9.12

15.65

60.58

EBIT growth

-53.99

-9.91

13.51

65.39

Net profit growth

-77.34

-14.63

14.21

208.92

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Sanginita Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sanginita Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson & M D

Dineshsinh Bhimsinh Chavada

Whole-time Director

Vijaysinh Dineshsinh Chavda

Director

Hansaben Dineshsinh Chavada

Independent Director

Faiyazkhan Pathan

Independent Director

Jagdishkumar Thakor

Independent Director

Pramodsinh D Dabhi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Saroj Jagetia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sanginita Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Initially in 2003, Sanginita Chemicals Limited started as a proprietorship under the name Sanginita Chemicals and Mr. Vijaysinh Chavda was the proprietor. On December 15, 2005, Sanginita Chemicals Incorporated as Private Limited under the name and style of Sanginita Chemicals Private Limited by promoters. On December 23, 2016, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company retaining the name to Sanginita Chemicals Limited. The Company is a Manufacturer and Exporter of metal based inorganic speciality chemicals.The Company mainly engaged in production of Cuprous Chloride, Cupric Chloride and Copper Sulphate at its factory plant in Gandhinagar, Gujarat with the optimum total producing capacity. In addition, the Company has also undertaken production of various other chemical products.The Company came out with public issue of 45,66,000 Equity shares of Rs. 10/- each by raising capital aggregating to Rs. 10.04 Crore in March, 2017. The Company installed manufacturing capacity of following three major products viz. Cuprous Chloride, Copper Sulphate and Cupric Chloride & Other Products as 6,000 MT / P.A., 5,400 MT / P.A. and 800 MT / P.A. respectively. These products are used in dyes and pigment industries, paint industries, pharmaceuticals industries, electroplating industries, metal extraction industries and ink, Carbon paper, PVC pipe coating industries etc. The Company is currently located and supplying the products in India including supply to Merchant Exporter.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sanginita Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Sanginita Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹15.57 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sanginita Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sanginita Chemicals Ltd is ₹40.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sanginita Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sanginita Chemicals Ltd is 98.94 and 0.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sanginita Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sanginita Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sanginita Chemicals Ltd is ₹14.02 and ₹36.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sanginita Chemicals Ltd?

Sanginita Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -35.11%, 3 Years at -13.04%, 1 Year at -52.65%, 6 Month at -13.21%, 3 Month at -0.38% and 1 Month at -2.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sanginita Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sanginita Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.24 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 62.76 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sanginita Chemicals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.