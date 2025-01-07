Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
164.66
159.78
187.54
194.54
yoy growth (%)
3.05
-14.8
-3.59
32.04
Raw materials
-157.28
-148.27
-175.09
-182.54
As % of sales
95.51
92.79
93.35
93.83
Employee costs
-0.47
-0.52
-0.5
-0.52
As % of sales
0.29
0.33
0.27
0.27
Other costs
-3.01
-2.66
-2.8
-3.56
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.82
1.66
1.49
1.83
Operating profit
3.88
8.31
9.14
7.9
OPM
2.36
5.2
4.87
4.06
Depreciation
-0.66
-0.74
-0.65
-0.46
Interest expense
-2.56
-3.29
-3.18
-2.44
Other income
0.35
0.22
0.15
0.17
Profit before tax
1.02
4.5
5.46
5.17
Taxes
-0.25
-1.13
-1.51
-1.72
Tax rate
-25.38
-25.19
-27.81
-33.29
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.76
3.36
3.94
3.45
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.76
3.36
3.94
3.45
yoy growth (%)
-77.34
-14.63
14.21
208.92
NPM
0.46
2.1
2.1
1.77
