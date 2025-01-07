iifl-logo-icon 1
Sanginita Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

15.46
(-0.71%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:20 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sanginita Chemicals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

164.66

159.78

187.54

194.54

yoy growth (%)

3.05

-14.8

-3.59

32.04

Raw materials

-157.28

-148.27

-175.09

-182.54

As % of sales

95.51

92.79

93.35

93.83

Employee costs

-0.47

-0.52

-0.5

-0.52

As % of sales

0.29

0.33

0.27

0.27

Other costs

-3.01

-2.66

-2.8

-3.56

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.82

1.66

1.49

1.83

Operating profit

3.88

8.31

9.14

7.9

OPM

2.36

5.2

4.87

4.06

Depreciation

-0.66

-0.74

-0.65

-0.46

Interest expense

-2.56

-3.29

-3.18

-2.44

Other income

0.35

0.22

0.15

0.17

Profit before tax

1.02

4.5

5.46

5.17

Taxes

-0.25

-1.13

-1.51

-1.72

Tax rate

-25.38

-25.19

-27.81

-33.29

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.76

3.36

3.94

3.45

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.76

3.36

3.94

3.45

yoy growth (%)

-77.34

-14.63

14.21

208.92

NPM

0.46

2.1

2.1

1.77

QUICKLINKS FOR Sanginita Chemicals Ltd

